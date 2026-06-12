Kodak Black Surprise Releases 'Kodak The Blessing' Mixtape For His Birthday

(Capitol) South Florida superstar Kodak Black celebrates his birthday by giving a gift to the streets: 26 brand new tracks, all wrapped up within his surprise Kodak The Blessing mixtape.

Out now via Vulture Love / Capitol Records, the fresh set contains Kodak's multitudes as one of the most prolific and profound artists of his time, while favoring the raw greatness his oldest fans love.

The project includes cameos from Rylo Rodriguez, Fridayy, Lil Crix, Albee Al, Reese Youngn, and more, and arrives alongside a music video for "Nunchucks" with 1900Rugrat. Listen here.

Instant highlight "Move" featuring G Thugg captures that off-the-cuff Kodak style that made him a star in the first place. Produced by Buddah Bless and Jabz, the eerily minimal track leaves lots of space to cut loose, but Kodak leans back instead, locking onto the beat and drip-feeding hypnotically catchy lines to listeners.

Directed by Kodak, the "Nunchucks" video leans into a trippier vibe, taking place inside a club full of twerking dancers, famous rappers, guys in karate outfits squaring off, menacing twin bouncers, and lots of slime. The mood onscreen matches the song's delirious energy, as Kodak and 1900Rugrat (in corpse paint) let loose freewheeling flexes over heavily distorted bass, chiming crystal keys, and chaotic drums.

Kodak The Blessing comes complete with hooks for the club, bars for the streets, and introspection for the quiet times in between. Kodak's blues and joy, his struggles and dominance, the romantic and the rugged are all on full display across a strikingly filler-free and spontaneous-feeling collection of cuts. To ring in the release, and mark his birthday after turning 29 yesterday, Kodak is throwing a listening party tonight at Mr Jones Miami Beach, and a blowout celebration Sunday at LIV Nightclub Miami Beach.

The new mixtape follows Kodak's last full-length drop: his eighth official studio album, Just Getting Started. Equally vulnerable and ambitious, the 20-track set unveiled a bigger, more stately sound; a selectively stacked guest list including Chance the Rapper, Pharrell Williams, Gunna, Lil Yachty, and Don Toliver; and Kodak's most heart-on-sleeve lyrics to date with the richly dynamic vocals to match.

With tracks like "No Flagging" (a spiritual sequel to his 2015 breakout "No Flockin"); "Imma Shoot," which has drawn comparison to his 2021 smash "Super Gremlin"; and "Still Get Chanel" with Chance, the tracklist stirred up love from Billboard, HYPEBEAST, Rolling Stone, and Grammy.com, among many others. Just last month, Kodak dropped the video for the thoughtful trap-soul cut "Time to Be Free," shortly after joining New Yerrk Presents for a performance of the same song backed by a full band. He also shared a video for the "Endless Nights" remix featuring Gunna, Roddy Rich, and French Montana.

Never one to rest on his laurels, Kodak has also been busy with a string of guest appearances on tracks from others, including: Joyner Lucas' "Enemies," Buddah Bless' "Owe Me," JACKBOYS 2' "FLORIDA FLOW," Ty Dolla $ign's "SMILE BODY PRETTY FACE" featuring YG, and Marques Houston's "Hold On," to name a few. Ahead of Just Getting Started, he dropped three mixtapes in the space of two months, including the star-studded Gift for the Streets, the haunted and inward-looking Dieuson Octave, titled after the Kodak's actual birth name, and Trill Bill, which captured his "fly, fresh, and foolish" side.

Kodak's expansive vision and status continue to transcend rap. Over the years, he's cultivated the role of a prophetic storyteller and a staple cultural figure. He has over 25 billion global streams to his name and continues to engage in altruism within his beloved Florida community, from covering rents during tough economic times, to giving out AC units in the heat of the summer, on to his annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive. Now, he continues to ride for the next generation while affirming his place as a creative beacon.

Kodak Black, Kodak The Blessing

1. "Blessing"

2. "Move" feat. G Thugg

3. "Chicken And Waffles"

4. "Thunder Baby" feat. Shadea Charai

5. "Nunchucks" feat. 1900Rugrat

6. "Carrie P"

7. "Ima Be Cool"

8. "Most Of All"

9. "Prayers Call"

10. "Peter Roll" feat. Albee Al

11. "Loitering"

12. "Neckless"

13. "Running It Up"

14. "Better Or Worse" feat. Fridayy

15. "Idols Turn To Rivals"

16. "Who What"

17. "Yak Gone Do It"

18. "Killin Her"

19. "Dearfield"

20. "Gift Of Love"

21. "Handling The Death" feat. Reese Youngn

22. "Lemon Squeeze"

23. "Love Letters"

24. "Bodymore Murderland"

25. "Kumbaya"

26. "American Dream" feat. Rylo Rodriguez & Lil Crix

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