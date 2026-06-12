Watch Suki Waterhouse's 'When I Get Drunk (I Want You Boy)' Video

(PP) Suki Waterhouse releases "When I Get Drunk (I Want You Boy)" - the latest single from her forthcoming album Loveland. The track's accompanying video, also out today, is a stylized, drunken fever dream that was co-directed by Suki and Tyler Weinberger and shot in her home.
Co-written by Suki, Raj Jain (noise dept.), and Michael Derenzo, "When I Get Drunk (I Want You Boy)" is a sultry song steeped in temptation, full of desire, and brimming with chemistry.
"I've been obsessed with this song ever since we made it," Suki shares. "For me, it's an ode to an intoxicating kind of love and that feeling of chasing a thrill, and the more you listen to it, the more it pulls you into its spell."
"When I Get Drunk (I Want You Boy)" is taken from Suki's upcoming record Loveland due out July 10th via Island Records. Suki was recently featured on the cover of Variety's Power of Women UK issue, where they celebrated her "sublime new album" commenting that it "puts Waterhouse's expansive range on full display."
The album will also include previous singles "Back in Love," lauded by Harper's Bazaar as "a super joyful track made for late summer nights dancing around with friends," and "Tiny Raisin," which was included in Billboard's best new music of the week and praised by Wonderland, who wrote, "She wails, she vocally sashays, and she sings her heart out on this f*** you, love you anthem." Watch the new video below:
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