Bebe Rexha Streaming Visual Album 'Dirty Blonde'

(align) Multi-platinum recording artist, songwriter, and global hitmaker Bebe Rexha releases her highly-anticipated 13-track visual album Dirty Blonde via EMPIRE. Her first album as a fully independent artist, Dirty Blonde sees Bebe seize creative control to create her most ambitious project yet, defined by bold and unapologetic artistic freedom.
Dirty Blonde features a sonic identity of Euro-influenced sounds and high-energy, club-ready bangers that still feel personal and cathartic. The project celebrates the raw, honest and fearless writer and performer Rexha continues to prove herself to be.
The album's release is preceded by previously released tracks "I Like You Better Than Me," "Çike Çike," "Hysteria," "Sad Girls" with David Guetta and the album's breakout single and global hit "New Religion." The latter, a collaboration with dance music duo Faithless, recently reached No. 1 on Billboard's U.S. Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart and the WARM Global Dance Radio chart.
Speaking about the album, Rexha said "Dirty Blonde became so much more monumental to me than I ever expected. Making this album independently reminded me why I fell in love with music in the first place. I had the freedom to trust my instincts, take risks and create something that feels completely mine. Dirty Blonde is me in my truest form: honest, unapologetic and free."
Last week, Bebe performed in front of 80,000 people at the Capital Summertime Ball in London, England, as well as World Club Dome in Frankfurt, Germany.
Dirty Blonde is available to stream on all platforms here.
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