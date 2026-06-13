(Columbia) Last night, Harry Styles kicked off his historic 12-night residency at Wembley Stadium in London as part of the global Together, Together residency tour.
The landmark run sets a new record for the most performances by any artist at the iconic venue in a single year. Legendary country superstar Shania Twain joins as support across the Wembley dates.
Together, Together sees Styles perform exclusively in Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne, and Sydney this year. The run includes a 30-show residency at Madison Square Garden-his only U.S. dates this year. Special guests include Robyn, Shania Twain, Fcukers, Jorja Smith, Jamie xx, Foushee, and Skye Newman across select dates.
TOGETHER, TOGETHER LONDON SETLIST
ARE YOU LISTENING YET?
GOLDEN
ADORE YOU
WATERMELON SUGAR
MUSIC FOR A SUSHI RESTAURANT
TASTE BACK
COMING UP ROSES (+ STRINGS)
FINE LINE (+ STRINGS)
ENTR'ACTE (STRINGS SECTION): NIGHT CHANGES / FALLING / HISTORY
ITALIAN GIRLS
AMERICAN GIRLS
KEEP DRIVING
READY STEADY GO
DANCE NO MORE
TREAT PEOPLE WITH KINDNESS
POP
SEASON 2 WEIGHT LOSS
CARLA's (SATELLITE) SONG
APERTURE
LITTLE FREAK
SIGN OF THE TIMES
AS IT WAS
Harry Styles Sells Out Opening Weekend of His Wembley Stadium Residency
Harry Styles Kicks Off Wembley Stadium Residency
Harry Styles Kicks Off Together, Together 2026 Global Residency
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