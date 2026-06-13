Harry Styles Kicks Off Wembley Stadium Residency

(Columbia) Last night, Harry Styles kicked off his historic 12-night residency at Wembley Stadium in London as part of the global Together, Together residency tour.

The landmark run sets a new record for the most performances by any artist at the iconic venue in a single year. Legendary country superstar Shania Twain joins as support across the Wembley dates.

Together, Together sees Styles perform exclusively in Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne, and Sydney this year. The run includes a 30-show residency at Madison Square Garden-his only U.S. dates this year. Special guests include Robyn, Shania Twain, Fcukers, Jorja Smith, Jamie xx, Foushee, and Skye Newman across select dates.

TOGETHER, TOGETHER LONDON SETLIST

ARE YOU LISTENING YET?

GOLDEN

ADORE YOU

WATERMELON SUGAR

MUSIC FOR A SUSHI RESTAURANT

TASTE BACK

COMING UP ROSES (+ STRINGS)

FINE LINE (+ STRINGS)

ENTR'ACTE (STRINGS SECTION): NIGHT CHANGES / FALLING / HISTORY

ITALIAN GIRLS

AMERICAN GIRLS

KEEP DRIVING

READY STEADY GO

DANCE NO MORE

TREAT PEOPLE WITH KINDNESS

POP

SEASON 2 WEIGHT LOSS

CARLA's (SATELLITE) SONG

APERTURE

LITTLE FREAK

SIGN OF THE TIMES

AS IT WAS

Related Stories

Harry Styles Sells Out Opening Weekend of His Wembley Stadium Residency

Harry Styles Kicks Off Wembley Stadium Residency

Harry Styles Kicks Off Together, Together 2026 Global Residency

Watch Harry Styles' 'Dance No More' Video

News > Harry Styles