MICO Shares New Song 'Do It All Again'

(Columbia) Filipino-Canadian alt pop rock artist MICO unveils his latest single "Do it all again," the newest offering from his forthcoming debut album When the lights turn on, arriving June 26 via Columbia Records.
Built around rhythmic guitars and one of MICO's most immediate choruses to date, "Do it all again" captures the frustrating cycle of recognizing a relationship's flaws while continuing to return to it anyway.
The track finds MICO caught between self-awareness and self-sabotage, craving genuine connection but falling too hard, too fast, and repeating the same emotional patterns despite knowing how the story ends. That realization ultimately erupts into a distorted, cathartic bridge that mirrors the emotional chaos at the heart of the song.
The release follows recent singles "DREAMBOY" and "Like you mean it," further introducing the themes that run throughout When the lights turn on. Written during a whirlwind year of constant travel, personal upheaval, and rapid growth, the album explores identity, heartbreak, online perception versus reality, and the strange experience of outgrowing the places and people that once felt like home.
With When the lights turn on, MICO channels the hook-heavy nostalgia of 2000s and 2010s pop punk through a modern lens, blending hyperpop textures, explosive alternative energy, and deeply personal songwriting. The result is his most ambitious and emotionally honest work to date, documenting the growing pains of becoming your own person in real time.
Born Miguel Veloso and raised in Toronto, MICO first cultivated a devoted audience through Discord performances, TikTok, and a string of self-released songs that transformed him from an online favorite into a global touring act. Following sold-out headline tours across North America and Europe and the growth of a passionate fan community of "amicos," he now steps into his biggest chapter yet with the release of When the lights turn on.
"Do it all again" is available everywhere now. When the lights turn on arrives June 26.
Track List
Open up your eyes
Like you mean it
Do it all again
WHY ARE YOU HERE
DREAMBOY
OH!
Shoes
Your favorite flowers
Learning to love
Can't keep crying
MICO Shares New Song 'Do It All Again'
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