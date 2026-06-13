Public Enemy's 'Bring The Noise' Reimagined

(UMe) French producer and DJ Nico de Andrea and Harlem dance music producer Austin Millz share new Public Enemy remixes, "Bring The Noise 2026" and "Bring The Noise 2026 (Afro Version)."

Led by Chuck D and Flavor Flav, the groundbreaking group Public Enemy helped redefine rap music as a platform for Black expression, activism, and cultural commentary, while shaping generations of artists across hip-hop, rock, electronic, and global music.

The release celebrates the transformative impact of Black music and culture, bridging Public Enemy's groundbreaking hip-hop legacy with the global influence of contemporary Black dance music. They pay homage to the original by preserving its edge and message, while simultaneously reinventing, recharging, and reigniting "Bring The Noise" for the electronic scene. The "Bring The Noise 2026" two-track release features a house-driven version and an Afro-inspired rework. Listen here.

About the Remix, Austin commented, "Growing up in New York has always been loud in the best way. The culture, the energy, the way music moves through the city... it's where everything I do comes from. So, getting to work with Public Enemy on this is full circle...."

Nico added, "It's a real honor for me to have the opportunity to work on a classic like 'Bring the Noise' - I was a hip-hop DJ for a long time before moving into electronic music so being able to merge both of my passions today is truly an incredible chance and a full circle. A song can take us into so many different worlds and different feelings. We first started with an Afro version then moved into a more house-driven, New York-inspired version, until we decided to release both because their uses in DJ sets can be so different. Austin definitely brought that Brooklyn energy that connected my original vision with the essence of the original Public Enemy record."

Chuck D of Public Enemy added, "'Bring the Noise' is Public Enemy's anthem of movement. My thanks and gratitude go to Nico and Millz for continuing to bring this public energy to the people."

Together, Nico and Austin reimagine the production for "Bring The Noise." Transforming the iconic track into a high-energy house and electronic anthem, they reframe the track with a pulsating four-on-the-floor beat and spartan soundscape. Stripped to its bare and unique percussive sonic essentials, it draws a spotlight to Chuck D's influential and thought-provoking rhymes. At the same time, new energy surges beneath his words, overflowing on a dancefloor-ready drop. It infuses this rap staple with a rush of 21st century New York house music momentum. In doing so, the remix spotlights the ongoing evolution and global reach of Black music, from the streets of New York to dance floors worldwide.

Shining a new light on "Bring The Noise," the accompanying Afro Version amplifies the track's global resonance. Nico and Austin thread a buoyant Afrobeats rhythm through the production, giving the groove a different kind of bounce. With its accelerated tempo and head-nodding thump, the Afro Version places the pioneering hip-hop group in another lane altogether for the first time. The track underscores the powerful connection between hip-hop, house, and African diasporic rhythms, while also reflecting the continued rise of African music and culture within the global mainstream.

39 years ago, Public Enemy initially dropped "Bring The Noise" in 1987. It famously adorned the Soundtrack for the cult classic Less Than Zero. A year later, it served as the opener for the group's seminal Platinum-certified sophomore offering, It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back, which reached #1 on the Billboard 200. However, "Bring The Noise" took on a life of its own. Rolling Stone touted it among "The 500 Greatest Songs Of All Time," going on to state, "Jittery with screeching samples and cranked-up BPM, it answered critics dismissing the crew for their stridency with more of everything: more speed, more sound, and more proud references to their Blackness." Over the ensuing decades, it has been either sampled, referenced, and celebrated by artists spanning hip-hop, rock, and electronic music, including Prince, Kanye West, Rakim, and Linkin Park to Benny Benassi and Daft Punk. Not to mention, Chuck D joined forces with Anthrax for a legendary collaborative version. The latter arguably facilitated the eventual explosion of rap metal. To date, the track has generated tens of millions of streams and views.

As such, it remains one of the most influential hip-hop songs in history.

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