Tove Lo And Stromae Share 'Des Fleurs'

(High Rise) Tove Lo collaborates with internationally acclaimed and beloved Belgian artist Stromae on the new single "des fleurs." The song comes from Lo's forthcoming album "ESTRUS," out September 18.

Few artists have redefined the emotional possibilities of modern pop as completely as Tove Lo. With a diaristic style and a defiant openness around sex, addiction, and vulnerability, she has become both a pop outlier and a generational touchstone, earning global hits and a devoted audience drawn to her unfiltered perspective.

Starting in Nashville on September 15, Tove Lo will play six special North America release shows, including Under the K Bridge Park in Brooklyn the day after ESTRUS drops. She will then head to UK and Europe to play her largest shows there to date with more touring to follow in 2027. Support on the North American dates will come from Mallrat, with Cobrah joining for the New York show, while Rose Gray will join across the UK and EU leg.

After years of locating truth somewhere between hedonism and vulnerability, her sixth album ESTRUS (meaning female mammal in heat) dives into an even deeper, uncharted level of honesty. Inspired by The Knife, Robyn, and much of the Swedish indie dance music she grew up on, Tove Lo recorded the propulsive electro-pop of ESTRUS with her longtime collaborator Ludvig Soderberg, alongside Elvira Anderfjärd and Luka Kloser (Addison Rae), and includes a standout collaboration with internationally acclaimed Belgian-born artist, writer, producer and designer, Stromae. The album was recorded in LA, Stockholm, and in a small fishing village in Sweden where she spent summers as a child and where she also made parts of Dirt Femme. Returning there brought everything back: "growing up, being depressed, struggling with my eating disorder, going through breakups, family drama, loss, everything." To get to the core of herself, she realized she had to return to where she was first formed. That messy younger self is still accessible to her, now refracted through time.

Speaking about the new album, Tove Lo reveals, "Estrus is an animal in heat. It's primal. It's my mind and my body wanting different things, wanting everything. There's no good advice on this album... just a lot of feelings, no solutions."

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