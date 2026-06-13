Watch honestav and mgk's 'Crash First' Video

(METRO) Viral alternative singer-songwriter honestav (Av) links up with Grammy-nominated recording artist mgk for new single "Crash First". The release arrives alongside a music video shot during mgk's recent Australia and New Zealand tour, where the rockstar officially endorsed the rising artist by inviting him on as the opening act. "Crash First" will appear on Av's highly anticipated sophomore album, Sweet American Boy, set to release on June 19.

Part soul-baring ballad, part high-energy anthem,"Crash First" is a journey through childhood scars and adult defiance. The track's slow-burn intro detonates at the bridge, leading into an unapologetic chorus of "All I know is I don't know how to give a f*ck." After a month of previews across Australia during mgk's tour, the track is already becoming a fan favorite.

"I've listened to Kells music as long as I can remember man," shares honestav. "We're two kids from the Midwest making a record for people who grew up like us. Hitting the studio with him in LA after rocking arena's together across Australia and New Zealand feels unreal. "Crash First" is the exact energy I wanted to put out right before the full album drops next week. I'm so proud of this record and can't wait to rock out with y'all."

Av and mgk first crossed paths for the rapper's Lost Americana Tour in Australia and New Zealand. What started as a professional co-sign quickly evolved into something deeper, with the pair bonding about early-life struggles. Since then, Av and mgk have formed a bond that transcends beyond their shared love for music and live performance.

"Crash First" is Av's final offering leading up to his sophomore album out June 19, following singles "BAD GUY," "FKN Hate You," with JaYy Wick, "Believe," and "Wasted."

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Watch honestav and mgk's 'Crash First' Video

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