BTS Return To Busan For Homecoming Concerts With 'BTS World Tour 'Arirang''

(fcc) This week, BTS returned to Busan, South Korea for a two-night stadium concert celebrating their debut anniversary week. The group hosted 'BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG' IN BUSAN' at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium on June 12 and 13, marking their highly anticipated return to Busan following the 'Yet to Come in BUSAN' concert in October 2022.

Holding deep emotional weight as the site of BTS' final performance as a full group before their military enlistment, the symbolic gravity of the venue was further heightened as the second night coincided with June 13, BTS' official debut anniversary.

In Busan, BTS drew a total of approximately 110,000 audiences over the two-night run. This homecoming stage followed their global journey of connecting with 1.08 million audiences through 20 shows across seven cities, including Goyang, Tokyo, and major cities throughout North America since the tour's launch in April.

The event was further illuminated with uniquely crafted performances featuring the highly anticipated world premiere of "NORMAL (Korean Ver.)," the Korean rendition of the original version on their latest chart-topping album ARIRANG. Exploring the space between spotlight and silence, the song reflects on emotions long familiar to BTS while capturing the everyday thoughts and experiences that connect people both on and off the stage. Performed in Korean for the first time, the track carried an especially poignant resonance during the homecoming performance, adding emotional depth to the milestone moment.

The energy continued during the surprise random song segments across both nights. Tailoring the setlist to escalate the excitement, the group delivered the city-inspired classics "Paldogangsan" and "Ma City" on the first day, followed by the rap and vocal lines' iconic tracks "Ddaeng" and "Dimple" along with a specially added "Magic Shop" on the second night, further energizing the stadium audience.

Adding to the festive celebration, the group made a surprise departure from their encore lineup with the first-ever live performance of "One More Night" from their album ARIRANG, offering fans a special addition to the setlist across both dates. Large-scale production featuring a powerful water effect delivered a thrilling catharsis to the outdoor setting.

Furthermore, special fan gifts for the 110,000 attendees, complete with handwritten cards expressing the members' gratitude, underscored the group's appreciation for fans who attended the event.

In tandem with the concerts, BTS launched 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG - BUSAN,' an urban play park that transformed the entire coastal city into an immersive celebration from June 5 through the end of the month. This follows the previous edition of 'THE CITY' held in Las Vegas, which transformed the iconic Strip and major landmarks through nightly red illuminations, marquee takeovers, and larger-than-life visuals displayed across Sphere's Exosphere.

Coinciding with 'BTS FESTA,' the group's annual celebration commemorating their June 13 debut anniversary, the project unfolded in close collaboration with the Busan Metropolitan Government, turning the city into a reunion hub for BTS and their global community. This year's FESTA carried greater significance as BTS marked their 13th debut anniversary with a two-night homecoming concert in Busan. Designed as an open festival for both concertgoers and visitors, Busan fully unlocked its infrastructure to deliver an exclusive experience unique to the maritime city. Spanning cultural landmarks, tourism destinations, hospitality offerings, and fan-focused experiences across the city, the project showcases Busan itself as an extension of the BTS experience. The celebration features a massive 'KEEP SWIMMING' installation floating near the Port Village Busan, a themed Sand Festival at Haeundae Beach, and a spectacular skyline drone show at Gwangan Bridge alongside vibrant light shows at the Busan Cinema Center. With media facades across key landmarks lighting up in unison, the entire cityscape is transforming into a massive welcoming celebration for the group.

Centered around ARMY 'MADANG' and Love Song Lounge, a diverse array of activations spanning mobility and hospitality is welcoming thousands of visitors. With local culinary brands offering ARIRANG-themed collaborations, a grand-scale pop-up store, and integrated accommodations, everyday urban spaces are seamlessly serving as a massive extension of BTS' stage. To encourage deeper exploration of this citywide play park, fans can also participate in a Stamp Rally program, featuring collectible locations mapped across various participating venues.

Official fan guides and detailed program schedules of the citywide experiences are available via the official BTS Weverse notice here

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