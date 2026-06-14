Eli-Mac Covers Diane Warren Classic 'I'll Never Get Over You Getting Over Me'

(RMG) One of modern music's most timeless catalogs continues its journey into new territory with "I'll Never Get Over You Getting Over Me," the latest single from Songs in the Key of Diane: A Reggae Compilation of Diane Warren Songs, the forthcoming 13-track collection pairing the illustrious songwriting of Diane Warren with some of the world's leading reggae and Pacific Island artists.

Originally recorded and released by Expose in 1993, "I'll Never Get Over You Getting Over Me" remains one of Diane Warren's most beloved and sought-after compositions.

The song peaked at #8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in mid-1993 and spent a week atop the Adult Contemporary chart that year. Now, the song is reimagined by Filipino-American reggae singer-songwriter Eli-Mac, whose island-rooted interpretation brings a fresh perspective and uptempo buoyancy to the enduring ballad while preserving the emotive force.

"I'm loving this new reggae version of 'I'll Never Get Over You Getting Over Me' by Eli-Mac," says Warren. "It makes you happy even if you're sad."

"She's a badass-she's the songwriter of our time! So many hits!" says Eli-Mac on working with Warren. "I have so many memories from so many different times in my life from all her songs. The world would've been a different place without her. I'm forever a fan of her writing and of her. She's a legend in my book!"

Born in the Philippines and raised in Hawaii, Eli-Mac (Ciara-Camile Roque Velasco) has built a career blending roots reggae, R&B, hip-hop, and island influences into a sound entirely her own. She first rose to national prominence as a Top 10 finalist on American Idol before launching a successful solo career. Her version of Bob Marley's "Guava Jelly," produced by Stephen Marley at Tuff Gong Studios in Jamaica, earned Hawaii Music Awards' Single of the Year honors and helped establish her as a standout voice in contemporary island music.

A proud Filipino artist who grew up in Hawaii, Eli-Mac has spent years incorporating her upbringing and cultural influences into her music while forging her own path as an independent artist. Since the release of her breakthrough Dubstop EP, she has toured relentlessly across the United States and internationally, sharing stages with artists including Gwen Stefani, Lauryn Hill, Shaggy, Stephen Marley, SOJA, Collie Buddz, J Boog, Common Kings, Sublime, and Iration.

"I am proud to incorporate my upbringing in Hawaii into my music. That culture remains important to me," said Eli-Mac.

Available July 31, 2026, Songs in the Key of Diane is a landmark project reimagining Diane Warren's indelible melodies and lyrics through the distinct riddims of reggae and island music, opening the door for her work to resonate across genres, generations, and cultures. The compilation also brings renewed focus to deeper cuts and hidden gems from Warren's catalog-some previously unreleased, others newly rediscovered and reframed through a new sonic lens.

"I've always loved reggae," enthused Warren. "It's music that just makes you feel good. My music has always had that rhythmic Caribbean feel, starting with 'Rhythm of the Night.' It's cool to have fresh covers of the old hits - it's like putting a new set of clothes on them - but I'm even more excited about the songs that haven't been heard before."

The genesis of the album is rooted in the decades-long relationship between Warren and Regime Music Group President Steven Rosen, who curated and co-produced the compilation alongside Warren and Regime/Island Empire co-founders Ivory Daniel and Kevin Zinger. Rosen assembled a wide-ranging lineup of reggae and Pacific Island artists to reinterpret Warren's songwriting, including Common Kings, Sammy Johnson, Fiji, Anuhea, Eli-Mac, Gramps Morgan, MAKUA, Lea Love, and more.

"What makes a song great is its ability to stand on its own two feet, and be able to work in different genres, like reggae," explained Warren. "If the melody, lyrics and rhythm are there - the bones - it should work in any style of music. I love taking a song and flipping it on its head."

More than four decades into a career defined by era-shaping hits, Songs in the Key of Diane is a breezy island collection that not only breathes new life into Diane Warren classics with a sense of discovery, but unearths long-held songs and places them into the hands of artists bridging genres, honoring legacy, and revealing new depth to her catalog. The compilation is a testament affirming that Warren's songwriting is built on unfaltering songs with resonant lyrics and emotional potency that can take shape far beyond their original form.

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