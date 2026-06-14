Hear The Kid LAROI's 'GIRLS' Remix Featuring Kehlani

(Orienteer) The Kid LAROI releases a new version of his 2024 single "GIRLS" featuring Kehlani. The song, which has been a staple of his tour and has organically seen streaming growth in recent weeks -- now seeing more than 1M worldwide streams each day -- finds LAROI uniting with Kehlani, who serves as a perfect foil to LAROI in the midst of the success of her runaway hit "Folded."

The current momentum around "GIRLS" kicked off nearly a month ago, when the song was featured in an episode of Off Campus in which the show's lead actor Belmont Cameli dances to the song. The interest in the song has only grown since then, culminating in Belmont joining The Kid LAROI to perform the song as a sold out show at Los Angeles' famed Greek Theatre this past weekend.

This spring, The Kid LAROI released BEFORE I FORGET (DELUXE), the supplement to his January album BEFORE I FORGET. The deluxe album's release came just ahead of the kickoff of the North American leg of the A PERFECT WORLD TOUR and trailed his surprise Coachella appearance during Justin Bieber's weekend one set, in which the pair performed their Hot 100-topping single "STAY."

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