(Orienteer) The Kid LAROI releases a new version of his 2024 single "GIRLS" featuring Kehlani. The song, which has been a staple of his tour and has organically seen streaming growth in recent weeks -- now seeing more than 1M worldwide streams each day -- finds LAROI uniting with Kehlani, who serves as a perfect foil to LAROI in the midst of the success of her runaway hit "Folded."
The current momentum around "GIRLS" kicked off nearly a month ago, when the song was featured in an episode of Off Campus in which the show's lead actor Belmont Cameli dances to the song. The interest in the song has only grown since then, culminating in Belmont joining The Kid LAROI to perform the song as a sold out show at Los Angeles' famed Greek Theatre this past weekend.
This spring, The Kid LAROI released BEFORE I FORGET (DELUXE), the supplement to his January album BEFORE I FORGET. The deluxe album's release came just ahead of the kickoff of the North American leg of the A PERFECT WORLD TOUR and trailed his surprise Coachella appearance during Justin Bieber's weekend one set, in which the pair performed their Hot 100-topping single "STAY."
Stream The Kid LAROI's Before I Forget (Deluxe)
The Kid LAROI Announces New Album 'A Perfect World'
The Kid LAROI Releases 'A Cold Play' Video
The Kid LAROI Surprises Fans With 'A Cold Play'
Former Senses Fail Star Zack Roach Dies- Staind Share 'It's Been Awhile' Video- Hear Sublime's First New Album In 30 Years 'Until the Sun Explodes'- more
Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Made A Member Of The Most Excellent Order Of The British Empire- Fit For A King Make 'Blood Pact'- Metallica- Def Leppard- more
Blake Whiten 'Barely Gettin’ By' With New Ballad- Koe Wetzel Streaming New Album- Ian Munsick Declares 'World War III' With New Song- Jon Pardi- more
BTS Return To Busan For Homecoming Concerts- Hear The Kid LAROI's 'GIRLS' Remix Featuring Kehlani- Ludacris And GloRilla Deliver 'Real Hustla'- more
Live: Lynch Mob and Enuff Z'nuff Rock Arcada Theatre
Late Spring Gift Guide: Go Ahead, Treat Yourself!
Quick Flicks: Stevie Nicks - Live at Red Rocks (Remastered)
On The Record: Reissues Volume 2
Former Senses Fail Star Zack Roach Dies
Staind Share 'It's Been Awhile' Video From Break The Cycle - 25th Anniversary Live Album
Dirty Heads' Duddy Duets With His Daughter On '2 Young'
The Damn Truth Share 'The Willow' Remastered To Celebrate New Deal
Bruce Soord Remixes Jethro Tull Expanded 'J-Tull Dot Com: Another Cast Of The Net'
Des Rocs Takes Fans 'To Hell and Back' With New Album
Joanne Shaw Taylor Is 'Tired Of Being Right'
Samantha Fish Releases 'Paper Doll Live'