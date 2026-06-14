Ludacris And GloRilla Deliver 'Real Hustla'

(CL Media) Ludacris teams up with GloRilla for a brand new single entitled "Real Hustla" out now via DTP Records/Def Jam Recordings. It marks the first-ever collaboration between these hip-hop titans.
Ludacris first previewed "Real Hustla" with a clip on social media, inciting widespread anticipation for its release from his global audience. The track's distorted synth loop twists around a loose beat punctuated by the thump of 808s and jittery hi-hats.
Against this backdrop, Ludacris and GloRilla lock into an incendiary back-and-forth boosted by highly quotable bars. Fittingly, this banger culminates on a chantable chorus, "This the real hustla, this the real flow."
Stay tuned for the premiere of a wild cinematic music video to accompany the song.
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