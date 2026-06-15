Amble Add More Dates To U.S. Headline Tour

() Globally acclaimed modern Irish folk trio Amble are announcing 4 additional shows to their biggest U.S. tour yet. The fall headlining run builds on the band's explosive rise to popularity and will bring their famously high energy, emotionally charged show to larger venues across the country, kicking off with Phoenix's Crescent Ballroom on October 22.

Artist presale begins this Wednesday, June 17, at 9:00 AM local time with code "TheSwell", while general on-sale launches this Friday, June 19, at 9:00AM local time.

The now 19-date tour, currently set to wrap in Dallas at The Echo on November 18, will follow a run of already announced stateside dates. Amble is keeping the momentum going with these new dates, hot off the heels of their Kelly Clarkson Show performance of "Lonely Island," their Grand Ole Opry debut this past Thursday, and an electric set at Bonnaroo.

Several more marquee festival appearances will follow including Newport Folk Festival, Lollapalooza, and Outside Lands. In between, they'll be joining Ed Sheeran for select dates on his U.S. stadium tour, and headlining a series of nearly sold-out, more intimate nights.

Amble Tour Dates:

* supporting Dermot Kennedy

^ supporting Ed Sheeran

~ festival

Jun 15 - Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford, Virgin Hotel [SOLD OUT]

Jun 16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell [SOLD OUT]

Jun 17 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre [SOLD OUT]

Jun 19 - Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theatre [SOLD OUT]

Jun 20 - Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium ^

Jun 26 - Cork, Ireland @ Virgin Media Park [SOLD OUT]

Jun 28 - Chelmsford, UK @ State Fayre 2026 ~

Jul 11 - Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium [SOLD OUT] *

Jul 12 - Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium *

Jul 24 - Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival ~

Jul 26 - Check, VA @ Floydfest 2026 ~

Jul 28 - Cleveland Heights, OH @ Beachland Ballroom [SOLD OUT]

Jul 29 - Columbus, OH @ Skully's [SOLD OUT]

Jul 30 - Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza 2026 ~

Aug 01 - St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival 2026 ~

Aug 02 - Montreal, QB @ Osheaga Music & Arts Festival ~

Aug 04 - Casper, WY @ The Gaslight Social

Aug 05 - Billings, MT @ Pub Station Taproom [SOLD OUT]

Aug 09 - San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival ~

Aug 20 - Limerick, Ireland @ Live at the Docklands [SOLD OUT]

Aug 21 - Limerick, Ireland @ Live at the Docklands [SOLD OUT]

Aug 22 - Limerick, Ireland @ Live at the Docklands [SOLD OUT]

Oct 22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Oct 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

Oct 24 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Oct 26 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Oct 27 - Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum

Oct 29 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Oct 30 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

Nov 01 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall

Nov 02 - Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

Nov 03 - Ottawa, ON @ The Bronson Centre

Nov 06 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues [SOLD OUT]

Nov 07 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount [SOLD OUT]

Nov 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts [SOLD OUT]

Nov 11 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club [SOLD OUT]

Nov 13 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Nov 14 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Nov 16 - New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

Nov 17 - Austin, TX @ Emo's

Nov 18 - Dallas, TX @ The Echo

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