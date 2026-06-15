G Flip Announces Bed On Fire Summer Tour

(2b) G Flip has today announced a North American headline tour for Summer 2026. Dubbed the Bed On Fire Tour, the dates follow the viral success of their song "Bed On Fire", which was featured in Amazon's new hit series Off Campus and has since surpassed 20 million streams worldwide.

Since the series premiered, the track has seen its total streams grow by more than 650%, with over 86% of its lifetime streams generated during that period, underscoring its rapid breakout success.

Kicking off August 4 at New York City's Bowery Ballroom, the run will see G Flip bring their electrifying live show to major markets across the U.S. and Canada, including Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, Seattle, Nashville, and more.

Ticket presales for the newly announced dates begin tomorrow, Tuesday, June 16 at 10 am local, with general on sale beginning Thursday, June 18 at 10am local. Additionally, G is set to headline this year's Chicago Pride on June 21, and perform at Brighton Pride on August 1, before supporting Robbie Williams in stadiums in Australia this November.

"I'm so thrilled and grateful to be announcing new shows in the US and Canada! Playing live is my favourite thing to do in the world so I'm beyond stoked that I'm able to announce these tour dates," G comments. "The past month has been such an incredible whirlwind and every stream, post, like, comment, and dance party has seriously changed my life. This tour is a little gift to anyone who has listened to my music recently. I love so many of the rooms on this tour and am really excited to see so many beautiful humans in these intimate spaces. Can't wait to see everyone there!"

"Bed On Fire" is one of many standout tracks on G's third full-length release Dream Ride, which arrived via AWAL last year to widespread acclaim from Billboard, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, ET, Queerty, OUT Magazine, and more. Dream Ride finds the Melbourne-born, LA-based musical polymath playing every instrument and teaming back up with co-writer/producer Aidan Hogg to create an album that both unpacks their experience as a queer, non-binary artist and is unabashedly inspired by Bruce Springsteen, late-night drives around Los Angeles, '80s reverb, and maximalist drums. Dream Ride is also highlighted by the fan-favorite "Disco Cowgirl," the rip-roaring, unapologetically queer "Big Ol' Hammer," and the introspective "In Another Life" -songs built for scream-singing in the car and belting back at a live show.

2026 BED ON FIRE TOUR

August 4 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

August 6 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

August 7 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD

August 8 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club

August 10 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

August 18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy Theatre

August 20 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

August 22 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

August 24 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre

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