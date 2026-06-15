G Flip Announces Bed On Fire Summer Tour

(2b) G Flip has today announced a North American headline tour for Summer 2026. Dubbed the Bed On Fire Tour, the dates follow the viral success of their song "Bed On Fire", which was featured in Amazon's new hit series Off Campus and has since surpassed 20 million streams worldwide.
Since the series premiered, the track has seen its total streams grow by more than 650%, with over 86% of its lifetime streams generated during that period, underscoring its rapid breakout success.
Kicking off August 4 at New York City's Bowery Ballroom, the run will see G Flip bring their electrifying live show to major markets across the U.S. and Canada, including Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, Seattle, Nashville, and more.
Ticket presales for the newly announced dates begin tomorrow, Tuesday, June 16 at 10 am local, with general on sale beginning Thursday, June 18 at 10am local. Additionally, G is set to headline this year's Chicago Pride on June 21, and perform at Brighton Pride on August 1, before supporting Robbie Williams in stadiums in Australia this November.
"I'm so thrilled and grateful to be announcing new shows in the US and Canada! Playing live is my favourite thing to do in the world so I'm beyond stoked that I'm able to announce these tour dates," G comments. "The past month has been such an incredible whirlwind and every stream, post, like, comment, and dance party has seriously changed my life. This tour is a little gift to anyone who has listened to my music recently. I love so many of the rooms on this tour and am really excited to see so many beautiful humans in these intimate spaces. Can't wait to see everyone there!"
"Bed On Fire" is one of many standout tracks on G's third full-length release Dream Ride, which arrived via AWAL last year to widespread acclaim from Billboard, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, ET, Queerty, OUT Magazine, and more. Dream Ride finds the Melbourne-born, LA-based musical polymath playing every instrument and teaming back up with co-writer/producer Aidan Hogg to create an album that both unpacks their experience as a queer, non-binary artist and is unabashedly inspired by Bruce Springsteen, late-night drives around Los Angeles, '80s reverb, and maximalist drums. Dream Ride is also highlighted by the fan-favorite "Disco Cowgirl," the rip-roaring, unapologetically queer "Big Ol' Hammer," and the introspective "In Another Life" -songs built for scream-singing in the car and belting back at a live show.
2026 BED ON FIRE TOUR
August 4 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom
August 6 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair
August 7 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD
August 8 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club
August 10 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
August 18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy Theatre
August 20 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent
August 22 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
August 24 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre
YNG Martyr Flips Kelly Clarkson's 'Since You Been Gone' On Its Head
Bella Rios Channels Will Ferrell's Buddy The Elf In 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' Video
G Flip Shares 'Bed On Fire' Video
Karley Scott Collins Flipping The Script With New Track 'Girlfriend'
Hear Bad Wolves' New Vocalist With 'Paint It Red' Single- The Strokes Recruit Walton Goggins For 'Going Shopping' Video- more
Rock The South 2026 Expands to Four Days- Craig Morgan To Salute America's Heroes With New Song 'Blanket Of Stars'- Hear Parker McCollum and Lee Ann Womack- more
BTS' Arirang Surpasses 3.8 Billion Global Streams- Hear Justin Bieber's 'Swag Live From Coachella (Weekend I)- Coi Leray Takes Fan 'Outside' With New Single- more
Quick Flicks: Jefferson Starship - The Definitive Concert (Remastered)
Celebrate America 250 at Freedom Fest at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess
Hear Bad Wolves' New Vocalist With 'Paint It Red' Single
The Strokes Recruit Walton Goggins For 'Going Shopping' Video
SteelHeart Releasing Cover Of Badfinger's 'Without You'
Music Community Rallies Around ex-Thrill Kill Kult bassist Charles Levi Amid Health Crisis
Saves The Day Announce 25th Anniversary UK Tour For 'Stay What You Are'
The Juliana Theory's Josh Fiedler (LOWREV) Covers La Roux's 'Bulletproof'
Metallica Share Berlin Performance Of 'The Unforgiven'
Vice Business Only Give Duran Duran's 'The Wild Boys' A Makeover