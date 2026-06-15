Grace Potter Covers Woody Guthrie & Gnarls Barkley For 'Songs of U.S.' America 250 Project

(Shore Fire Media) Grace Potter is the latest spotlighted artist in Salt Lick Sessions' new Songs of U.S. series, offering a moving cover of Woody Guthrie's "This Land Is Your Land" and an in-depth interview about how music tells the evolving story of America.
Potter is one of the first few artists featured in Songs of U.S., a new performance and conversation series that brings together musicians from across genres to reinterpret songs that have shaped the country's cultural identity while exploring what belongs in the American songbook today.
Today, Salt Lick Sessions premiered Potter's performance of "This Land Is Your Land" in addition to an interview about the modern state of America and why she believes today's landscape isn't all that different from 100 years ago. Tomorrow (June 16), her raw performance of Gnarls Barkley's memorable hit "Crazy" will go live. Although the songs debuted more than 60 years apart, Potter uniquely paired them together as tracks that illuminate the current state of America.
In her cover of "This Land Is Your Land," Potter performs the often-forgotten verse from the song, which is her favorite verse and also serves as inspiration for her new album Trespasser, arriving August 21 via Thirty Tigers. "As I went walking I saw a sign there / And on the sign it said 'No Trespassing' / But on the other side it didn't say nothing / That side was made for you and me," sings Potter.
Watch Grace Potter's "This Land Is Your Land" performance below:
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