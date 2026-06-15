Harry Styles Sells Out Opening Weekend of His Wembley Stadium Residency

(Columbia) This past weekend, Harry Styles launched his historic Wembley Stadium residency in London as part of the global Together, Together residency tour, with the first two of 12 performances taking place on June 12 and 13.

The landmark engagement sets a new record for the most shows performed by any artist at the iconic venue in a single year. Special guest Shania Twain joined Harry for the opening Wembley dates.

Together, Together sees Styles perform exclusively in Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne, and Sydney this year. The run includes a 30-show residency at Madison Square Garden-his only U.S. dates this year. Special guests include Robyn, Shania Twain, Fcukers, Jorja Smith, Jamie xx, Foushee, and Skye Newman across select dates.

TOGETHER, TOGETHER LONDON SETLIST NIGHT ONE (6/12)

ARE YOU LISTENING YET?

GOLDEN

ADORE YOU

WATERMELON SUGAR

MUSIC FOR A SUSHI RESTAURANT

TASTE BACK

COMING UP ROSES (+ STRINGS)

FINE LINE (+ STRINGS)

ENTR'ACTE (STRINGS SECTION): NIGHT CHANGES / FALLING / HISTORY

ITALIAN GIRLS

AMERICAN GIRLS

KEEP DRIVING

READY STEADY GO

DANCE NO MORE

TREAT PEOPLE WITH KINDNESS

POP

SEASON 2 WEIGHT LOSS

CARLA's (SATELLITE) SONG

APERTURE

LITTLE FREAK

SIGN OF THE TIMES

AS IT WAS

TOGETHER, TOGETHER LONDON SETLIST NIGHT TWO (6/13)

ARE YOU LISTENING YET?

GOLDEN

ADORE YOU

WATERMELON SUGAR

MUSIC FOR A SUSHI RESTAURANT

TASTE BACK

COMING UP ROSES (+ STRINGS)

FINE LINE (+ STRINGS)

ENTR'ACTE (STRINGS SECTION): NIGHT CHANGES / FALLING / HISTORY

ITALIAN GIRLS

AMERICAN GIRLS

KEEP DRIVING

READY STEADY GO

DANCE NO MORE

TREAT PEOPLE WITH KINDNESS

POP

SEASON 2 WEIGHT LOSS

CARLA's (SATELLITE) SONG

APERTURE

MATILDA

SIGN OF THE TIMES

AS IT WAS

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