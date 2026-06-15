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Harry Styles Sells Out Opening Weekend of His Wembley Stadium Residency

Official Announcement | Published: Jun 15, 2026 1:32 PM EDT
Harry Styles Sells Out Opening Weekend of His Wembley Stadium Residency

(Columbia) This past weekend, Harry Styles launched his historic Wembley Stadium residency in London as part of the global Together, Together residency tour, with the first two of 12 performances taking place on June 12 and 13.

The landmark engagement sets a new record for the most shows performed by any artist at the iconic venue in a single year. Special guest Shania Twain joined Harry for the opening Wembley dates.

Together, Together sees Styles perform exclusively in Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne, and Sydney this year. The run includes a 30-show residency at Madison Square Garden-his only U.S. dates this year. Special guests include Robyn, Shania Twain, Fcukers, Jorja Smith, Jamie xx, Foushee, and Skye Newman across select dates.

TOGETHER, TOGETHER LONDON SETLIST NIGHT ONE (6/12)
ARE YOU LISTENING YET?
GOLDEN
ADORE YOU
WATERMELON SUGAR
MUSIC FOR A SUSHI RESTAURANT
TASTE BACK
COMING UP ROSES (+ STRINGS)
FINE LINE (+ STRINGS)
ENTR'ACTE (STRINGS SECTION): NIGHT CHANGES / FALLING / HISTORY
ITALIAN GIRLS
AMERICAN GIRLS
KEEP DRIVING
READY STEADY GO
DANCE NO MORE
TREAT PEOPLE WITH KINDNESS
POP
SEASON 2 WEIGHT LOSS
CARLA's (SATELLITE) SONG
APERTURE
LITTLE FREAK
SIGN OF THE TIMES
AS IT WAS

TOGETHER, TOGETHER LONDON SETLIST NIGHT TWO (6/13)
ARE YOU LISTENING YET?
GOLDEN
ADORE YOU
WATERMELON SUGAR
MUSIC FOR A SUSHI RESTAURANT
TASTE BACK
COMING UP ROSES (+ STRINGS)
FINE LINE (+ STRINGS)
ENTR'ACTE (STRINGS SECTION): NIGHT CHANGES / FALLING / HISTORY
ITALIAN GIRLS
AMERICAN GIRLS
KEEP DRIVING
READY STEADY GO
DANCE NO MORE
TREAT PEOPLE WITH KINDNESS
POP
SEASON 2 WEIGHT LOSS
CARLA's (SATELLITE) SONG
APERTURE
MATILDA
SIGN OF THE TIMES
AS IT WAS

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Harry Styles Kicks Off Wembley Stadium Residency

Harry Styles Kicks Off Together, Together 2026 Global Residency

Watch Harry Styles' 'Dance No More' Video

News > Harry Styles

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