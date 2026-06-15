honestav (Av) Announces Sweet American Boy Debut Global Tour

(METRO) honestav (Av) announces his headline Sweet American Boy Tour, kicking off this September with 44 shows across North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Av's debut global tour will support his highly anticipated sophomore album, Sweet American Boy, out this Friday, June 19. Pre-sale begins Wednesday, June 17 at 10am local, and general on-sale begins Friday, June 19 at 10am local.

Av's live shows are known for their high energy and intimate experience - no matter the size of the venue. Fans traveled across the country following his Hard To Love US headlining tour earlier this year, and Av recently joined Grammy-nominated recording artist mgk for the Australia and New Zealand leg of the Lost Americana Tour. While on the road, Av and mgk formed a close friendship that led to their latest single and music video "Crash First," which released last Friday.

Look for Av to perform recent singles "Crash First" with mgk, "BAD GUY," "FKN Hate You," with JaYy Wick, "Believe," and "Wasted" alongside music from his upcoming album out this Friday.

Full list of Sweet American Boy Tour shows:

Aug 08 -- Bowling Green, MO -- Pike's Off Rails Festival

Aug 09 -- Fayetteville, AR -- Ozark Music Hall

Aug 10 -- Oklahoma City, OK -- Tower Theater

Aug 12 -- Phoenix, AZ -- Nile Theater

Aug 13 -- Los Angeles, CA -- The Regent

Aug 18 -- San Francisco, CA -- The Fillmore

Aug 19 -- Sacramento, CA -- Ace of Spades

Aug 21 -- Salt Lake City, UT -- Grand at the Complex

Aug 22 -- Boise, ID -- Knitting Factory

Aug 25 -- Seattle, WA -- Neptune Theatre

Aug 26 -- Portland, OR -- Roseland Theater

Aug 28 -- Spokane, WA -- Knitting Factory

Aug 29 -- Penticton, BC -- True Rhythm Festival

Sep 10 -- St. Louis, MO -- The Hawthorne

Sep 11 -- Des Moines, IA -- Val Air Ballroom

Sep 13 -- Minneapolis, MN -- Varsity Theater

Sep 14 -- Madison, WI -- The Sylvee

Sep 16 -- Grand Rapids, MI -- The Intersection

Sep 18 -- Indianapolis, IN -- Deluxel

Sep 19 -- Lexington, KY -- Manchester Music Hall

Sep 21 -- Pittsburgh, PA -- Stage AE

Sep 22 -- Buffalo, NY -- Town Ballroom

Sep 24 -- New Haven, CT -- Toad's Place

Sep 25 -- Boston, MA -- Royale

Sep 27 -- Washington, DC -- 9:30 Club

Sep 28 -- Philadelphia, PA -- Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)

Sep 30 -- Norfolk, VA -- The Norva

Oct 01 -- Raleigh, NC -- Lincoln Theatre

Oct 11 -- Dublin, IE -- Button Factory

Oct 13 -- Manchester, UK -- Academy 3/Club

Oct 14 -- Glasgow, UK -- SWG3 Warehouse

Oct 16 -- London, UK -- Village Underground

Nov 05 -- Asheville, NC -- Orange Peel

Nov 06 -- Charleston, SC -- Charleston Music Hall

Nov 08 -- Atlanta, GA -- Center Stage

Nov 10 -- Jacksonville, FL -- Decca Live

Nov 12 -- Orlando, FL -- The Beacham

Nov 13 -- Miami, FL -- Midline Miami

Nov 15-18 -- Sublime Cruise

Jan 16 -- Perth, AUS -- The Rechabite

Jan 18 -- Melbourne, AUS -- 170 Russell

Jan 20 -- Sydney, AUS -- Liberty Hall

Jan 21 -- Brisbane, AUS -- The Triffid

Jan 23 -- Auckland, NZ -- Great South Pacific Tuning Fork

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honestav (Av) Announces Sweet American Boy Debut Global Tour

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