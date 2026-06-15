honestav (Av) Announces Sweet American Boy Debut Global Tour

(METRO) honestav (Av) announces his headline Sweet American Boy Tour, kicking off this September with 44 shows across North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.
Av's debut global tour will support his highly anticipated sophomore album, Sweet American Boy, out this Friday, June 19. Pre-sale begins Wednesday, June 17 at 10am local, and general on-sale begins Friday, June 19 at 10am local.
Av's live shows are known for their high energy and intimate experience - no matter the size of the venue. Fans traveled across the country following his Hard To Love US headlining tour earlier this year, and Av recently joined Grammy-nominated recording artist mgk for the Australia and New Zealand leg of the Lost Americana Tour. While on the road, Av and mgk formed a close friendship that led to their latest single and music video "Crash First," which released last Friday.
Look for Av to perform recent singles "Crash First" with mgk, "BAD GUY," "FKN Hate You," with JaYy Wick, "Believe," and "Wasted" alongside music from his upcoming album out this Friday.
Full list of Sweet American Boy Tour shows:
Aug 08 -- Bowling Green, MO -- Pike's Off Rails Festival
Aug 09 -- Fayetteville, AR -- Ozark Music Hall
Aug 10 -- Oklahoma City, OK -- Tower Theater
Aug 12 -- Phoenix, AZ -- Nile Theater
Aug 13 -- Los Angeles, CA -- The Regent
Aug 18 -- San Francisco, CA -- The Fillmore
Aug 19 -- Sacramento, CA -- Ace of Spades
Aug 21 -- Salt Lake City, UT -- Grand at the Complex
Aug 22 -- Boise, ID -- Knitting Factory
Aug 25 -- Seattle, WA -- Neptune Theatre
Aug 26 -- Portland, OR -- Roseland Theater
Aug 28 -- Spokane, WA -- Knitting Factory
Aug 29 -- Penticton, BC -- True Rhythm Festival
Sep 10 -- St. Louis, MO -- The Hawthorne
Sep 11 -- Des Moines, IA -- Val Air Ballroom
Sep 13 -- Minneapolis, MN -- Varsity Theater
Sep 14 -- Madison, WI -- The Sylvee
Sep 16 -- Grand Rapids, MI -- The Intersection
Sep 18 -- Indianapolis, IN -- Deluxel
Sep 19 -- Lexington, KY -- Manchester Music Hall
Sep 21 -- Pittsburgh, PA -- Stage AE
Sep 22 -- Buffalo, NY -- Town Ballroom
Sep 24 -- New Haven, CT -- Toad's Place
Sep 25 -- Boston, MA -- Royale
Sep 27 -- Washington, DC -- 9:30 Club
Sep 28 -- Philadelphia, PA -- Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)
Sep 30 -- Norfolk, VA -- The Norva
Oct 01 -- Raleigh, NC -- Lincoln Theatre
Oct 11 -- Dublin, IE -- Button Factory
Oct 13 -- Manchester, UK -- Academy 3/Club
Oct 14 -- Glasgow, UK -- SWG3 Warehouse
Oct 16 -- London, UK -- Village Underground
Nov 05 -- Asheville, NC -- Orange Peel
Nov 06 -- Charleston, SC -- Charleston Music Hall
Nov 08 -- Atlanta, GA -- Center Stage
Nov 10 -- Jacksonville, FL -- Decca Live
Nov 12 -- Orlando, FL -- The Beacham
Nov 13 -- Miami, FL -- Midline Miami
Nov 15-18 -- Sublime Cruise
Jan 16 -- Perth, AUS -- The Rechabite
Jan 18 -- Melbourne, AUS -- 170 Russell
Jan 20 -- Sydney, AUS -- Liberty Hall
Jan 21 -- Brisbane, AUS -- The Triffid
Jan 23 -- Auckland, NZ -- Great South Pacific Tuning Fork
honestav (Av) Announces Sweet American Boy Debut Global Tour
Watch honestav and mgk's 'Crash First' Video
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