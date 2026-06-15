Watch Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter's 'Bring Your Love' Video

(Warner) Following the phenomenal response to Confessions II - The Film, Madonna continues to push artistic boundaries and unveils the official music video for the dance floor anthem "Bring Your Love" featuring Sabrina Carpenter.
The video arrives ahead of her forthcoming album Confessions II out July 3 via Warner Records. Directed by TORSO, the stunning, cinematic video which also features Julia Garner, follows Madonna as she seeks refuge on the dance floor, hoping to disappear into the crowd while a roving squad of camera-wielding femmes relentlessly pursue and worship her.
The release follows the debut of Confessions II - The Film on YouTube last week after world premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival where it received an enthusiastic response earning multiple ovations. Produced by DIVISION and Powered by Dolce&Gabbana, Maverick and Warner Records, with music direction by Stuart Price, the film offers an immersive cinematic experience accompanying Madonna's forthcoming album Confessions II, through the first six songs: "I Feel So Free," "Good for the Soul," "One Step Away," "Bring Your Love" with Sabrina Carpenter, "Danceteria," and "Read My Lips" with Feid.
Watch Madonna's 'Confessions II - The Film' Online
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