Carlos Vives Headlines Special Show for SiriusXM and Pandora in Miami

(SiriusXM) 2024 Latin GRAMMY Person of the Year, Carlos Vives, will take the stage ahead of soccer's world championship for a special SiriusXM and Pandora performance on July 9 at Ice Palace Film Studios.
With SiriusXM and Pandora Present Carlos Vives "La fiesta mundial llega a Miami" and will feature the cultural icon performing songs from his celebrated global career of over 30 years and new album, El Ultimo Disco, Vol. 1, as well as other fan favorites.
The special concert will be open to SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners. Fans can enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the show here.
"In this moment of soccer, music is the best way to come together and share with all of you. I'm very happy to be part of this celebration with SiriusXM and Pandora in Miami, a city that means a lot to me," said Carlos Vives.
The performance will air in its entirety on SiriusXM's Caliente (ch.152) on Friday July 17 at 6pm ET with additional replays throughout the weekend, on SiriusXM's Hits Uno (ch.151) and on the SiriusXM app any time.
The concert will feature several special elements courtesy of our brand sponsors including CELSIUS, Febreze, Mazda, and Xfinity. From complimentary giveaways to surprise and delight moments, these sponsors will help give fans an experience they'll never forget.
SiriusXM's Caliente is available to subscribers nationwide in their cars on channel 152 and anytime on the SiriusXM app, along with Hits Uno Ch. 151 and a variety of Latin music channels encompassing pop, rock, urban, Música Mexicana and more. Eligible customers can get their first three months of SiriusXM for free. Click here to sign up and experience all that SiriusXM has to offer.
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