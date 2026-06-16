Hear Jess Ford's New Single 'I'm The Woman At The Well'

(B! Noticed) Music industry veteran and faith-based recording artist Jess Ford delivers a deeply personal testimony with "I'm the Woman at the Well," which debuted at No. 1 on the Christian Radio Chart on June 14, 2026, earning 170 radio adds nationwide.
A self-penned song produced, engineered and mixed by Michael Puwal at Univox 1 Inc. in Pensacola, Florida, with Puwal also performing all instruments. Inspired by the biblical woman at the well, who ran to tell others about Jesus after her life-changing encounter, Ford draws a powerful parallel to her own faith journey, capturing the emotion of feeling lost, receiving the Holy Spirit and discovering the joy of redemption.
Producer Michael Puwal shared, "Jessica Ford's voice is extraordinary, carrying both passion and conviction. Watching this song come to life in the studio was an incredibly moving experience."
"Jesus met a woman at Jacob's well in Samaria and changed her life forever," Ford reflected. "She went from brokenness to forgiveness, then ran to tell her town the good news. This song is about how she may have felt before meeting Jesus and how, after that encounter, she realized she was worth so much more. I am the woman at the well. Aren't we all?"
"I'm shattered, I'm used, I'm worn
I'm thirsty, I'm sinful, why was I born
Yet, you offer me, a spring of water from your well
Jesus you give me, eternal life from your well
I'm the woman at the well
I'm the woman at the well
Eternal Life is at the well
With living water from your well..."
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