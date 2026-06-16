Jah Wobble And Tian Qiyi Reimagine The Beatles' 'Tomorrow Never Knows'

(SP) East London bassist and producer Jah Wobble and Liverpool-based ethno-psychedelic duo Tian Qiyi present their new single 'Tomorrow Never Knows', the first offering from the forthcoming album 'Mystic Liverpool: The Beatles' Psychedelic Psongbook', out August 14th via Cherry Red Records and Wobble's label 30 Hertz. A deeply personal reimagining of The Beatles' psychedelic period, these songs are framed within a soundscape of Chinese, Mongolian and dub traditions.

'Tomorrow Never Knows' - the closing track on The Beatles' 1966 album 'Revolver' - may have been penned by John Lennon and Paul McCartney (with title lifted from a phrase coined by Ringo Starr), but Jah Wobble (aka John Wardle) and his sons John T Wardle and Charlie Wardle (aka Tian Qiyi) have made this song uniquely their own.

Jah Wobble is a founding member of Public Image Ltd (PiL) and formed Invaders of the Heart in 1982. In his 50-year career, he has achieved chart success, a Mercury Music Prize nomination and a rich discography. He has collaborated with Can's Holger Czukay, Jaki Liebezeit, U2's The Edge and producer François Kevorkian, in addition to Sinead O'Connor, Massive Attack, Ginger Baker, Bjork, Brian Eno, Pharoah Sanders and, most recently, Horace Andy on his 'Timeless Roots' album, Ken Boothe on his 'Old Fashioned Ways' album, and Jon Klein on the 'Automated Paradise' album.

Tian Qiyi takes their name from John T Wardle and Charlie Wardle's Chinese middle names, Tian Qi and Tian Yi. Meshing British, Chinese, Mongolian and dub traditions, their music bridges cultures to forge a sound that also weaves in post-punk and experimental production, their sound imbued with magnetic tension between ancient tradition and dub futurism, East and West, land and spirit.

The album draws largely on Jah Wobble's signature dub bass, John T's drums, Chinese percussion and yangqin, and Charlie's erhu and vocals. Their clever rendition of "Strawberry Fields Forever" also sees Charlie playing morin khuur with the boys' mother Zi Lan Liao - a Royal Academy of Music-trained harpist and the most recognized gu-zheng performer worldwide - joining on gu-zheng.

Jointly produced by Jah Wobble, John T and Charlie, this album was recorded and mixed by John T at Pagoda Studios in Liverpool, where Tian Qiyi is now based.

But the Liverpool connection runs even deeper through their family. Zi Lan's father, Mr K.H. Li (Liao Gui Xiong), arrived from Guangzhou in 1981 as Chinese Cultural Officer at the Pagoda and went on to establish the Pagoda Chinese Youth Orchestra - the ensemble Zi Lan (now also director of Pagoda Arts Centre) runs and that both her sons grew up playing in from the age of three. The record is dedicated to him; a lifelong Beatles fan, he owned everything they ever released on vinyl.

"The track that flipped it for me as a kid was 'Strawberry Fields Forever,'" says Jah Wobble. "I didn't have the language for what was going on in that song - I just knew it was more than music. The words you'd reach for are the ones people use about psychedelia: ego dissolution, a sense of unity, cosmic connection. I consider dub music to fit into the psychedelia genre, and John T grew up listening to dub, so Mystic Liverpool was always going to have that sensibility."

The album moves through The Beatles' psychedelic-era songbook with Chinese instrumentation and dub-inflected mixing, treating the material as the genuinely mystical music it always was rather than as nostalgic covers. As listeners will be pleased to discover, "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" and "Magical Mystery Tour" are particular touchstones.

'Tomorrow Never Knows' will be available from digital music platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify. On August 14th, the 'Mystic Liverpool' album - now available for pre-order - will be released digitally and as a CD Digipack.

Tian Qiyi (with guest Jah Wobble) performs in Todmorden on June 18th at The Golden Lion in Fielden Square. Jah Wobble is touring the UK throughout 2026 with The Invaders Of The Heart, with tickets available at https://jahwobble.com/#live

TRACK LIST (Catalog No. 30HZCD49)

01. Tomorrow Never Knows

02. Strawberry Fields Forever

03. Within You Without You

04. I Am The Walrus

05. Norwegian Wood

06. Blue Jay Way

07. The Inner Light

08. Love You To

09. Flying

10. Rain

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