DJ Shadow Shares 'Nobody Speak Part 2' Featuring Run The Jewels, Denzel Curry & TiaCorine

(SFM) Pioneering producer/DJ/composer DJ Shadow will celebrate two major releases in his catalog this year: the 10th anniversary of The Mountain Will Fall, and the 30th anniversary of his landmark debut album Endtroducing.....Today he has released "Nobody Speak Part 2" featuring Run The Jewels, Denzel Curry & TiaCorine. Standard and Deluxe vinyl versions of The Mountain Will Fall 10th Anniversary Edition will be available for pre-order July 10 via Mass Appeal.

"Nobody Speak Part 2" is a revisited version of the breakout song from The Mountain Will Fall featuring Run The Jewels and newly recorded verses by Denzel Curry and TiaCorine, who are also collaborators in The Scythe. Curry and TiaCorine revel in the chaos with relentless bars and a ferocious energy that meets the moment.

The Mountain Will Fall is the sixth studio album by DJ Shadow and was released on June 24, 2016 by Mass Appeal. It found Shadow shifting further toward original composition, a path that he would continue exploring further on his subsequent albums - 2019's double LP Our Pathetic Age, and 2023's Action Adventure.

The original version of "Nobody Speak" would go on to be certified gold by the RIAA, and has over 120 million streams on Spotify. The track exploded at radio globally and was performed by DJ Shadow and Run The Jewels on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. For the past decade the track has been omnipresent, soundtracking countless TV shows, commercials, video games, films and beyond (even prompting Fast Company to say "No, you're not hearing things: This song is now in every movie trailer"). The music video for "Nobody Speak" was an instant classic, depicting an all-too-real scene of politicians brawling and released just months before the 2016 Presidential election. At the time, Shadow said they set out to make a "positive, life-affirming video that captures politicians at their election-year best. We got this instead."

DJ Shadow also recently announced the Endtroducing.....30th Anniversary Tour, in which he will perform a set that is solely focused on his debut album for the first time ever. The 20-date tour of North America begins September 20 in San Diego, includes Los Angeles and New York City, and concludes November 1. It was also just announced that he will perform Endtroducing.....front-to-back with the BBC Symphony Orchestra at the Barbican in London for a one-night-only concert on December 18. The event sold out in under two hours after tickets went on sale.

Endtroducing.....was released on September 16, 1996, a masterpiece that changed music forever. Crafted using two turntables and a sampler, it has long been appreciated as one of the most influential hip-hop albums ever made, and a fascinating musical world that generations of listeners have gotten lost, and found themselves, in. It is featured on Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums Of All Time, Pitchfork's Top 150 Albums of the 90s, Time Magazine's 100 Greatest Albums of All Time, 1001 Albums You Must Hear Before You Die and beyond.

Endtroducing.....positioned DJ Shadow as a creative force that has pushed forward the boundaries of instrumental, electronic, hip-hop music and beyond over the past 30 years.

DJ Shadow also recently released 'The Mo' Wax Singles, 1993-1997 Box Set. The first legitimate reissue of DJ Shadow's classic Mo'Wax Singles in decades, the eight-piece vinyl set was half-speed remastered from the original tapes by Miles Showell at Abbey Road.

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Endtroducing..... 30th Anniversary Tour

9/24 - San Diego, CA - The Sound

9/25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

9/26 - San Francisco, CA - Portola Music Festival

10/1 - St. Paul, MN - The Palace Theatre

10/2 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

10/3 - Silver Springs, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/7 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

10/9 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

10/10 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

10/11 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

10/15 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

10/16 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

10/17 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

10/22 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

10/23 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

10/24 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

10/29 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

10/30 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

10/31 - Fort Worth, TX - Tulips

11/1 - Fort Worth, TX - Tulips

12/18 - London, UK - Barbican with BBC Symphony Orchestra & Jules Buckley

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