Harry Styles Joins Forces With Jules Buckley Orchestra And House Gospel Choir

(Columbia) Harry Styles delivered a remarkable one-night-only performance at the Southbank Centre, collaborating with the Jules Buckley Orchestra and House Gospel Choir for a special concert created exclusively for his curation of Meltdown 2026.

Playing to a sold-out Royal Festival Hall audience, the concert saw Styles revisit songs spanning his career through newly commissioned arrangements by conductor and composer Jules Buckley. Accompanied by a full orchestra and choir, he performed on piano and guitar throughout the evening.

The performance formed the centrepiece of Styles' curation of the Southbank Centre's annual artist-curated festival and was staged as a major fundraiser supporting the organisation's charitable work with young people, artists and communities across the UK during its 75th anniversary year.

Of his collaboration with Buckley on this landmark show, Styles talked about being a lover of orchestral and classical music and when meeting Jules, someone he has long admired, he immediately felt welcomed into the space. When speaking of Meltdown, he talked about what an honor it is and this month being a career high between the festival and a record-breaking 12 Wembley Stadium shows.

Opening with a rendition of Boyfriends, Styles guided the audience through a carefully curated setlist featuring fan favourites Matilda, Two Ghosts and Fine Line, alongside newer material from his latest album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. including Paint by Numbers, The Waiting Game, Carla's Song and Coming Up Roses.

The performance culminated in a moving rendition of Bridge Over Troubled Water, bringing together Styles, the orchestra and choir, that drew a prolonged standing ovation from the 2,700-capacity audience.

The evening's orchestral setlist was:

Boyfriends

Paint by Numbers

Matilda

Matter Red (Jules Buckley, Patrick Watson and Kris Steininger; violin soloist: Eloisa-Fleur Thom)

Two Ghosts

The Waiting Game

Fine Line

Hummingbird (Jules Buckley, Ryan Dahle and Kris Steininger; cello soloist: Ian Burdge)

Coming Up Roses

Here Comes the River (Patrick Watson)

Carla's Song

Hommage (Jules Buckley)

Bridge Over Troubled Water (Simon & Garfunkel)

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