Justin Tranter Premieres New Unfamous Podcast Episode With Katy Perry

(2b) Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer Justin Tranter premieres a new Unfamous podcast episode, featuring global artist Katy Perry and acclaimed director Christian Breslauer (Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, SZA).

In her first longform interview in years, Perry joins Tranter for a candid conversation about working together on "Bandaids" and "Watch It Burn," exploring songwriting, visual storytelling, vulnerability, healing, relationships, evolving expectations placed on women and the ongoing process of personal and artistic reinvention.

The episode also features fellow collaborator Breslauer where they discuss the creative partnership behind the "Bandaids" and "Watch It Burn" music videos, visual storytelling, world-building and creative trust.

"Collaboration changed my life," recalls Tranter. "The second I started co-writing my creative life and business life changed. Getting to have fabulous convos about the art of collaboration with people I respect deeply is a dream."

Unfamous is currently trending on Apple, Spotify and Amazon. The series is #4 on Spotify's "Top Music Podcasts" and Tranter's episode with acclaimed songwriter Amy Allen and longtime manager Gabz Landman was included in their "Video Episodes Of The Week." In addition, the series is #8 on Amazon Music's "Music Interview Podcasts" while Tranter's episode with beloved drag queens Trixie Mattel and Fena Barbitall was featured in their "New & Trending Podcasts" and "Best Podcasts This Week" roundups. Lastly, Apple added the series to their "Popular Shows" roundup.

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