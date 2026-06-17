Kelela Releases New Single 'outta time (feat. A. K. Paul)'

(The Chamber Group) Kelela releases "outta time," the fourth single from her highly anticipated forthcoming album new avatar, out July 10 via Warp Records. Featuring British singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist A. K. Paul, the single pairs expansive synths with Kelela's raw reflection on a love that can no longer be saved.
"outta time" conveys emotion in a delicate manner, its journey a lesson in patience. "I made it in 2016 during the period when I was writing for Take Me Apart," Kelela explains. "I sat with that song for so long, and it's literally untouched. I waited because I needed to build a house for this song that gives its sound more context." She sings through tender vocals coming to terms with a relationship that has slipped away, as the guitar and spatial synths create even more distance between her and a love she once knew.
There's a timelessness to it, the kind of warm, saturated sound that feels pulled from another era entirely. The accompanying video, directed by Ryosuke Tanzawa, mirrors the song's emotional arc - a single day moving from dark to light and back again, the passing of time made visible as a love slowly slips out of frame. With new avatar, Kelela returns to her roots, threading alternative and indie sounds through the grain of R&B. The result is something visceral and expansive on "outta time" - chorus-saturated guitar and droning bass meeting her signature vocal intimacy, building a sonic landscape that's entirely her own.
In support of new avatar, Kelela will embark on her new avatar live world tour, marking her first full multinational tour in years. The run includes dates across North America, Europe, and the UK, with multiple markets already sold out and additional cities selling quickly.
North America
Sep 8 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox - SOLD OUT
Sep 9 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
Sep 13 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre
Sep 15 - Austin, TX - Emo's
Sep 16 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
Sep 17 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
Sep 21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern - SOLD OUT
Sep 22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
Sep 23 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park
Sep 24 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
Sep 27 - San Francisco, CA - Portola Music Festival*
Oct 5 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
Oct 6 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre - SOLD OUT
Oct 7 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall - SOLD OUT
Oct 9 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount - SOLD OUT
Oct 10 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount - SOLD OUT
Oct 11 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts - SOLD OUT
Oct 13 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring - SOLD OUT
Oct 14 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground - SOLD OUT
Oct 15 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre - SOLD OUT
Oct 16-17 - Miami, FL - III Points*
Europe & UK
Oct 21 - Lisbon, PT - LAV
Oct 22 - Madrid, SP - Sala Lab/Wagon
Oct 23 - Barcelona, SP - La Paloma
Oct 27 - Paris, FR - Elysee Montmartre
Oct 28 - Cologne, DE - Stollwerk
Oct 29 - Berlin, DE - Huxleys Neue Welt
Oct 31 - Turin, IT - C2C Festival*
Nov 2 - Brussels, BE - La Madeleine
Nov 3 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso
Nov 4 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton
*Festival Dates
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