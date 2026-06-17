MIKE Unveils Full Young World V Lineup

(Orienteer) MIKE unveils the full lineup for the fifth annual edition of his free New York festival Young World, in collaboration with SummerStage. Taking place once again at Herbert Von King Park in Brooklyn on July 11th, Young World V will boast performances from Max B, Thirteendegrees, ERISTHEPLANET, SALIMATA, Niontay, Black Noi$e and a special set from MIKE and the Band of the Century.

Alongside the musical performances, Young World V will also host an assortment of local Black-owned businesses as vendors on-site, all hand-picked by MIKE, with more details on this year's vendors to be unveiled soon.

Every summer in New York City, MIKE hosts Young World, a fully accessible festival created to elevate Black creatives across music, fashion, food, and visual art. Always free to attend, Young World attracts one of the most economically, racially, ethnically, and culturally diverse audiences of any event in New York.

The name Young World serves as a mission statement for the festival. It speaks to the young generation shaping culture today, while paying homage to Slick Rick's classic track "Hey Young World" a key influence on MIKE and a nod to the legacy of hip-hop. Since its inception, Young World has grown into one of Brooklyn's most anticipated music events. The festival has featured an impressive lineup of artists including: Noname, Earl Sweatshirt, Pete Rock, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Slick Rick, Skaiwater, Navy Blue, Junglepussy, Jay Critch, MAVI and many more. In 2024, the festival reached its highest attendance yet over 8,000 people. NYC SummerStage remains Young World's production partner, and this year, Supreme and Marshall are both supporting the event.

Young World V serves as a celebratory capstone moment for the first half of the year for MIKE, following the release of his critically acclaimed collaborative project POMPEII // UTILITY with Earl Sweatshirt and SURF GANG.

See below for the full Young World V lineup.



Young World IV

July 11, 2026

5-9 PM

Herbert Von King Park | Brooklyn, NY

Lineup:

Max B

Thirteendegrees

ERISTHEPLANET

SALIMATA

Niontay

Black Noi$e

MIKE and the Band of the Century

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