Slightly Stoopid Ignite Petco Park at Historic Field of Dreamz Festival

(SFM) On Saturday, June 13, San Diego-based Slightly Stoopid took over Petco Park for their inaugural Field of Dreamz Festival. Created and curated by the band, the hometown festival spanned two stages and featured performances by Slightly Stoopid, Sublime, Stephen Marley, The Elovaters, Pepper, DENM, Z-Trip, Band of Gringos and Boostive.

As lifelong fans of baseball's San Diego Padres, Slightly Stoopid's festival marks a full-circle moment. Formed in nearby Ocean Beach, co-founders Miles Doughty and Kyle McDonald spent their youth playing guitars and attending Padres games together, forging an early connection to the team. The relationship evolved in recent years with the band throwing multiple ceremonial first pitches, as well as headlining Petco Park in 2023. Field of Dreamz, in partnership with the Padres, marks the band's first hometown festival at the stadium.

Playing to a sold out crowd of more than 25,000 fans, the band's blockbuster set featured a series of crowd-pleasing guest appearances, including Stephen Marley joining the band for a gripping rendition of Bob Marley's 'Rainbow Country.' Stick Figure and Pepper's Kaleo Wassman joined for fan favorite 'Got Me On The Run' while reggae legend Don Carlos appeared for a performance of "Wiseman." Boostive vocalist Divana Jasso also sang on "Mona June." The celebratory collaboration embodied Field of Dreamz ethos: to bring together artists from across reggae, rock, and roots for a one-of-a-kind celebration.

Field of Dreamz serves as the kickoff to Slightly Stoopid's cross-country Road Trippin Summer Tour, which will bring the band to cities across the U.S. including Virginia, Ohio, Washington, Colorado, Florida, and beyond. A highlight of the run is their return to Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre on August 8, marking their 21st performance and 19th headlining appearance at the legendary venue since 2000. The band's packed festival schedule also includes appearances at Point Break Festival, Sublime Festival, Summer Greens, and Island Rhodes Festival. Looking ahead, Slightly Stoopid will host their own signature events, including the 12th annual edition of Closer to the Sun, taking place January 9-13, 2027 at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Mexico. The sold out all-inclusive destination festival will feature three performances by Slightly Stoopid, two by Stick Figure, and a lineup that includes Wiz Khalifa making his Closer to the Sun debut. In the fall, Slightly Stoopid will also participate in Vegas Vibes (October 10-11).

The group is set to release their 10th studio album this year, with recent singles including "Shine For You" featuring G. Love, "The Upside Down" (feat. B-Real and Chali 2na), and "Step Into The Sun" offering an early preview of what's to come.

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