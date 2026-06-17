The Big Ol' Nasty Getdown Returns With 'The Saddle'

(IMM) The Big Ol' Nasty Getdown releases their first new music of 2026, with the June 17 arrival of "The Saddle," the first track from an upcoming 7-inch single. The new release features an all‑star lineup including Rev. Desmond D'Angelo (The Soular System) on vocals and lyrics, Remco Hendriks (Remco's Groove Lab) on bass, Alex Skolnick (Testament) and Mike Green (Pearl Aday) on guitars, John Heintz (Trulio Disgracias) on Moog, and Wesley Ritenour (Lee Ritenour Band) on drums.

"Tonight's the night! Get ready for the ride of your life. The Big Ol' Nasty Getdown is putting you in The Saddle," says D'Angelo. "We've taken guitar solos out of timeout and gave Alex Skolnick space to go berserk on 'The Saddle," adds Heintz.

Remco shares, "The song sprouted from one of my solo bass jams. It's a crazy song to play on bass, John envisioned it coming to full fruition with B.O.N.G. so we took things up a few notches and cultivated this monstrous jam, another solid call lighting a whole new fire"

Following "The Saddle," the collective will release "Prizes," featuring vocals and lyrics by Angelo Moore (Fishbone), additional lyrics by John Heintz, bass from Remco Hendriks and Josh Paul (Suicidal Tendencies, Daughtry), guitar from Mike Green, and drums from Tosh The Drummer (Lady Gaga).

As the new music rolls out, The Lil Nasty Getdown, the new touring incarnation of The Big Ol' Nasty Getdown will join The Familyhood Nextperience for a special run of Hawaii dates. Presented by Norwood Fisher and Krissy Lee Entertainment, The Familyhood Nextperience features H.R. (Bad Brains/Human Rights), Norwood Fisher (Fishbone, Trulio Disgracias, Big Ol' Nasty Getdown), John "Wet Daddy" Steward (Fishbone, Trulio Disgracias, Blackened Sabbath), Dre Gipson (Fishbone, Eek‑A‑Mouse), Bobby Easton (Long Beach Dub All‑Stars, Big Ol' Nasty Getdown), and Van G. Martin (John Brown's Body, G. Love), joined by special guests from The Big Ol' Nasty Getdown and The Lil Nasty Getdown: John Heintz, Rev. Desmond D'Angelo, and Frank Mapstone.

Heintz explains, "The Lil Nasty Getdown was created to bring the spirit of the Getdown to the stage in a nimbler format while keeping the same collaborative energy and musical unpredictability that have always defined the project. Releasing new music and bringing that energy on the road marks the start of a brand‑new chapter."

The Lil Nasty Getdown brings a road‑ready version of The Big Ol' Nasty Getdown's collaborative spirit to the stage, distilling nearly two decades of cross‑genre partnerships into a dynamic, rotating lineup. With contributors spanning Parliament-Funkadelic, Fishbone, Jane's Addiction, The Meters, 311, Pearl Jam, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Galactic, Kool & The Gang, and more, the project continues to celebrate musicianship, community, and the power of the groove.

HAWAII TOUR DATES

The Lil Nasty Getdown

June 18 -Uila Records at 65-1227 Opelo Rd, Waimea, HI 96743 and featuring Members of Fishbone, Trulio Disgracias, Long Beach Dub Allstars, the Soular System and more.

The Familyhood Nextperience featuring H.R. with special guests The Lil Nasty Getdown

June 19 - Kona Elks Lodge

Kailua-Kona, HI

June 20 - Hilo Town Market

Hilo, HI

June 21 - Blue Dragon Tavern

Kawaihae, HI

June 22nd - Kuleana Rum Shack

Waikaloa, HI

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