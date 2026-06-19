BOYNEXTDOOR Reveal North American Dates For World Tour

(The Oriel Company) BOYNEXTDOOR will embark on their first-ever world tour, 'BOYNEXTDOOR TOUR 'KNOCK ON Vol. 2'' (hereinafter 'KNOCK ON Vol. 2'), with 33 shows across 22 cities kicking off this July. It follows their previous run, 'KNOCK ON Vol. 1,' expanding both in scale and global reach.

The tour will open in Seoul, South Korea on July 17, before heading to Japan with stops in Kanagawa, Saga, Osaka, Miyagi, Nagano, and Chiba. In October, BOYNEXTDOOR will launch their first-ever North American leg with performances across ten cities including Dallas, Pompano Beach, Chicago, New York, Toronto, Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Mexico City.

The tour will continue through Asia in December, with additional stops in Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, and Taipei. Full Asia tour dates will be announced at a later time. Detailed tour dates, venues, and ticketing information for the North American shows are listed below:

Fri, Oct 30 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory (AXS)

Sun, Nov 1 - Pompano Beach, FL - Pompano Beach Amphitheater (AXS)

Wed, Nov 4 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed (Ticketmaster)

Sat, Nov 7 - New York, NY - Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden (Ticketmaster)

Tues, Nov 10 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre (AdmitOne)

Fri, Nov 13 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre (Ticketmaster)

Sun, Nov 15 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo (AXS)

Tues, Nov 17 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield (AXS)

Fri, Nov 20 - Los Angeles, CA - Peacock Theater (AXS)

Tues, Nov 24 - Mexico City, MX - Arena Ciudad de Mexico (Superboletos)

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