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Nelly, Sugar Ray, Lit, Smash Mouth, Warren G Lead Dial Up Festival Lineup

Official Announcement | Published: Jun 18, 2026 9:18 PM EDT
Nelly, Sugar Ray, Lit, Smash Mouth, Warren G Lead Dial Up Festival Lineup

(AM Media) Dial Up Festival is a new multi-market outdoor music event celebrating the culture of the late 1990s and early 2000s. Each festival date will feature performances from Nelly and Sugar Ray, as well as additional iconic artists who helped define the crossover sound of the era, spanning pop, hip-hop, rock, punk, and alternative radio.

Dial Up Festival launches Saturday, November 7 at Castaic Lake Park in Castaic, California, just outside Los Angeles, and will feature era-defining music from Nelly, Sugar Ray, Lit, Alien Ant Farm, Unwritten Law and more.

The Saturday, November 21 Dial Up Festival at Wild Horse Pass Festival Grounds, Chandler, Arizona, adjacent to Phoenix, will feature music from Nelly, Sugar Ray, Smash Mouth, Alien Ant Farm, Warren G, Paul Wall, Unwritten Law and more.

The Saturday, December 12 edition of Dial Up Festival at Panther Island Pavilion in Fort Worth, Texas will blend the festival's late '90s and early 2000s vibe with a festive holiday party twist. Confirmed music artists include Nelly, Sugar Ray, Smash Mouth, Buckcherry, Paul Wall, Unwritten Law and more. In addition to a full day of music, attendees can enjoy Christmas libations, holiday-inspired specialty cocktails, and festive decor, with Santa onsite to spread good cheer. Scenic Panther Island Pavilion is located at 395 Purcey Street on the Trinity River, with the beautiful downtown Fort Worth, Texas skyline as a backdrop.

Tickets for all three Dial Up Festival dates are on sale now at DialUpFest.com

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Nelly, Sugar Ray, Lit, Smash Mouth, Warren G Lead Dial Up Festival Lineup

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