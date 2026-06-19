FKA twigs And Lil Yachty Team For New Single 'On Your Mind'

(Orienteer) FKA twigs shares her new single and music video "On Your Mind" featuring Lil Yachty. Her first offering of 2026 arrives after a six-month stretch of career milestones, including her GRAMMY win for Best Dance/Electronic Album and the conclusion of her headline tour, which saw FKA twigs perform to a sold-out stadium at New York's Madison Square Garden, a critically-acclaimed set at Coachella, and a massive homecoming show at London's O2.

First teased during the European leg of her Body High tour alongside a number of unreleased tracks, "On Your Mind" serves as the first taste of a new era for FKA twigs - one in which she is joined by a fellow genre-bending artist for a heavy-hitting electronic summer anthem. When announcing the single's release on socials this week, twigs shared:

"i wrote this song with yachty in the evening after a long dance rehearsal when i had found out that my previous manager and production team had not got me visa's in time to go to coachella and complete my headline EUSEXUA USA tour. i stayed late in the dance studio manically practicing in the hopes that the news was not true, and in denial that somehow i would still make it across the sea to perform for my amazing and loyal fans if i just practiced a bit more. it never ceases to amaze me how pain can manifest into the hardest and most euphoric sonics. i think making songs like this keeps me on my toes and reminds me that i am not in control."

i am giving this back story because after completing my first arena tour of the USA and EU it feels like the perfect time to release it in celebration of what as artists we can overcome when we believe in ourselves and others believe in us. i feel so full, thank you for coming to see BODY HIGH, thank you for continuing to grow with me. thank you for what we are building next. everything happens for a reason and my reason for making music and art will always be you"

Since the release of her GRAMMY-award-winning album EUSEXUA in January 2025, FKA twigs has shown no signs of slowing down. She's released not one but two critically acclaimed albums, starred in two films (The Carpenter's Son, Mother Mary), confirmed her upcoming starring role as Josephine Baker in the Maïmouna Doucoure-directed biopic, and created an immersive 2+ hour performance for The Body High tour. The live show conceived for the Body High tour reveals the core ethos of EUSEXUA in real time and serves as a culmination of all that FKA twigs has represented to culture for the past decade, earning praise from Rolling Stone, Variety, The Guardian, Consequence, and Billboard, who called her live show "a true masterclass in storytelling."

Listen to "On Your Mind" featuring Lil Yachty above and stay tuned for more from FKA twigs coming very soon.

Related Stories

FKA twigs Announces The Body High Tour

FKA twigs Releases 'EUSEXUA Afterglow' Album

FKA twigs Previews New Album With 'Predictable Girl' Video

FKA twigs Announces 'EUSEXUA Afterglow' Album With 'Cheap Hotel'

News > FKA twigs