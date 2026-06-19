Hear honestav's New Album 'Sweet American Boy'

(Metro) The highly anticipated sophomore album from viral alternative singer-songwriter honestav (Av), Sweet American Boy, is out now on all platforms via Rebel Music/gamma.

The new project features collaborations with Grammy-nominated recording artist mgk, Southern rapper JaYy Wick, and LA-based sonic disruptor Damien Styles. Sweet American Boy arrives with a music video for focus track "Know Better." Listen to Sweet American Boy here.

A standout amongst a powerful tracklist, "Know Better" is a stripped-down, indie-folk ballad chronicling Av's insecurities in a rocky relationship. After teasing the track on social media, Av has officially shared the music video, a one-shot take on Av's growth from a small-town boy to a global star. Filmed on an empty studio lot, the simple yet powerful video follows a day in the life of Av, showing him sitting side by side with a younger version of himself before moving on to become the man he is now.

Av speaks on his new album: "When everything started blowing up, I felt like I was constantly playing catch-up with my own reality. This album is me finally stopping to look in the mirror and deal with the fallout. It's about the friction between who I used to be and the person I'm becoming. I wanted to create something that sounds like the chaos in my mind-stripping it down to a guitar one minute, and letting it explode into something massive the next. It's an album about survival, mistakes, and trying to keep your feet on the ground when your whole world shifts overnight."

Known for his emotionally vulnerable songwriting pulling from personal experiences with hardship and loss, Av has delivered a fully-realized body of work with Sweet American Boy. Blending alternative rock, indie-folk, hip-hop, and pop influences throughout the album, the fast-rising artist showcases his eclectic musical palette, including on "Jacob's Song" feat. Damien Styles, which features a sample of Blink-182's beloved "Adam's Song." Av's sophomore project carries listeners through his tumultuous youth in rural Missouri to his arrival in Hollywood, navigating his newfound stardom while grappling with his mental health. The 16-track album comes one week after Av and mgk released the "Crash First" single and music video, now trending on Youtube. The music video was shot during mgk's recent Australia and New Zealand tour, where the rockstar officially co-signed Av by inviting him on as the opening act.

Sweet American Boy follows hara-kiri, his debut album featuring breakout single "I'd Rather Overdose," which catapulted Av into the national spotlight, landed in multiple Billboard Charts, and amassed over 85 million streams.

The Sweet American Boy Tour kicks off this August with 44 shows across North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. This marks Av's debut global tour in support of the new album.

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