Marvin Gaye's 'Let's Get It On' Set For Definitive Sound Series Reissue

(LPC Media) Interscope-Capitol Records' Definitive Sound Series (DSS) announces Marvin Gaye's Let's Get It On as the next release in its acclaimed premium audiophile vinyl collection. Arriving July 17, the limited-edition AAA 180g high-definition vinyl One Step pressing is available for pre-order here.

"Mr. Gaye created music that was deeply personal, yet universally understood," says The Estate of Marvin Gaye. "Let's Get It On remains one of his most celebrated works, and we are honored to see this album presented in a way that respects its legacy while introducing its extraordinary sound to new audiences."

Mastered by Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman Mastering, the Definitive Sound Series edition of Let's Get It On was cut from the original analog master tapes and pressed on Neotech VR900 D2 180g high-definition vinyl by Dorin Sauerbier at Record Technology, Inc. Utilizing the state-of-the-art One Step process, which eliminates multiple plating stages, the release presents the album's intricate arrangements, rich instrumentation, and vocal harmonies with exceptional clarity and depth.

This DSS edition is limited to 3,000 numbered copies and housed in a custom-designed slipcase featuring the original album artwork, a premium heavyweight tip-on gatefold jacket, and a certificate of authenticity detailing the mastering, plating, and pressing chain.

Originally released in August 1973 on Motown Records, Let's Get It On marked a pivotal moment in Marvin Gaye's career and the evolution of soul music. Released two years after the socially conscious masterpiece What's Going On, the album revealed a new dimension of Gaye's artistry, expanded the boundaries of R&B, and became one of the defining albums of the decade.

The title track emerged as one of Gaye's signature recordings, reaching No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100, while the album climbed to No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and became the best-selling soul album of 1973. Alongside the iconic title song, Let's Get It On features enduring favorites including "Come Get to This," "Distant Lover," and "Just to Keep You Satisfied," showcasing Gaye's remarkable range and emotional nuance.

Fusing sensuality, vulnerability, spirituality, and masterful musicianship, Let's Get It On remains a touchstone of American popular music more than five decades after its release. As Rolling Stone observed, the record explores "the gap between sex and love and how to reconcile them," while American Songwriter recently noted that its music remains "as vibrant, sultry, and sexy as when it was recorded."

Let's Get It On Track Listing:

Side A:

Let's Get It On

Please Don't Say (Once You Go Away)

If I Should Die Tonight

Keep Getting' it On

Side B:

Come Get to This

Distant Lover

You Sure Love to Ball

Just To Keep You Satisfied

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