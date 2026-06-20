Ken Carson Announces New Album 'xperiment'

(IC) Multi-platinum recording artist Ken Carson announces his highly anticipated new album, xperiment arriving Friday, July 3, marking his next full-length project following a breakout run. Alongside the reveal, Ken has launched album pre-orders, including vinyl variants, exclusive merchandise, and additional offerings.

The news continues a milestone week for Ken, who was recently announced as a headliner for ComplexCon 2026. As part of Opium's takeover of the festival's 10-year anniversary celebration in Los Angeles, Ken is set to headline Saturday, October 3.

The announcement also follows Ken's surprise appearance during Playboi Carti's festival-closing headlining set at Summer Smash in Chicago, where they performed their unreleased track "Cover My Ears." Watch the performance here.

Last month, the Atlanta native delivered a career-defining performance at Rolling Loud Orlando 2026, closing out the Under Armour Stage with his first-ever Sunday night headlining set at the festival, a moment that drew widespread critical praise. As Billboard noted, "Carson delivered the kind of set that felt bigger than just another festival performance."

Performing in front of a packed crowd, Ken delivered a high-energy set that previewed music from xperiment, alongside tracks from his Billboard No. 1 album More Chaos ("Blakk Rokkstar," "Lord of Chaos"), his critically acclaimed project A Great Chaos ("i need u," "Fighting My Demons"), and fan favorites including "Rock N Roll," and "the acronym," and "ss." The set also featured surprise appearances from some of hip-hop's biggest names, including Lil Tecca, Destroy Lonely, Young Thug and, Playboi Carti, with each artist delivering standout moments. Ken maintained the energy throughout the night, running through additional selections from his catalog including a new track produced by 2hollis.

Beyond the stage, Ken has continued to expand his cultural footprint through a combination of sold-out touring and fashion collaborations. Highlights include his sold-out "WTF" headline tour across Europe and the UK, Playboi Carti's nationwide "Antagonist 2.0 Tour," and collaborations with Affliction, SKIMS x Cactus Plant Flea Market, and Jesse Jo Stark's Deadly Doll line.

Up next, Ken will continue his festival run this summer with appearances at Roskilde Festival in Denmark, Splash! Festival in Germany, Openair Frauenfeld in Switzerland, Clout Festival in Poland and Frequency Festival in Austria, with additional music and live dates expected soon.

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