Lindsay Schoolcraft Streaming New Album 'Harrowing'

() Hauntingly poetic and fiercely independent, Lindsay Schoolcraft returns from the shadows with an announcement of a new album Harrowing. Thanks to Motionless in White producer Justin deBlieck co-piloting this time around in the studio, it shines with a more metallic edge than previous records.

The band's third full-length studio album is a searing chronicle of survival, rebirth, and healing from the severity of narcissistic abuse. Known for weaving elements of Nu Metal, Metalcore, and Rocktronica, while still including the classical elements of strings and choirs, this record offers a variety of sounds as you move from song to song, but Lindsay's voice anchors as the centre piece that keeps the listener's journey consistent.

Thematically, Harrowing is both a sonic exorcism and a spiritual reckoning. Each of the album's seven tracks represents a chapter in the survival and healing process: from awareness and sorrow to anger, revenge, hope, and ultimately, letting go. The lead single, "Crucified," is a powerful anthem for survivors - steeped in religious metaphor, righteous fury, and brutally candid lyricism. The artwork, based on Alphonse Mucha's L'Illustration (Noel 1897), reinforces the album's dual themes of death and rebirth.

"My hope is that this album is found by the people who need it. Whether it's the full album or just one song. This is my story of survival and it's dedicated to every survivor out there."

Collaborators include guest vocalist Krista Shipperbottom on the track "So Alive", Rocky Gray (former Evanescence) and Spencer Creaghan (Canadian media megastar) return again as composers along with Brian Cook. Lindsay's own band members, guitarist Cody Johnstone and drummer Dylan Gowan, also contributed greatly in shaping these songs and helping complete them.

With Harrowing, Lindsay Schoolcraft invites listeners into her most personal work yet - a journey through pain, resilience, and, ultimately, freedom. Stream the album here

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