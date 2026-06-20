Lithe 'Making Promises' With New Single

(Atlantic) Australia-based producer, singer, songwriter, and rapper Lithe rises even higher with today's premiere of "Making Promises," available everywhere now via GSL/Atlantic Records.

The late-night, bass-heavy cut sees the artist continuing to blur the lines between alt-R&B and rap, further expanding his creative worldbuilding for an even wider global audience.

An official visual that ties together Lithe's cinematic universe and gives fans a deeper look into the stories and characters that have been unfolding across recent releases, such as "Jezebel".

Lithe has captivated fans around the world with a moody, genre-bending blend of hip-hop, trap, and ambient R&B, fusing hypnotic beats and earnest, emotive lyrics into his own one-of-a-kind sound. Lithe exploded into the mainstream with his viral hit, "Fall Back," which proved inescapable on social media throughout 2024, entering the Spotify Global 50/Viral 50 in over 100 countries and shooting to #1 on Instagram Reels, with the sound also being used over 2M times on TikTok. The track, which has amassed over 375M Spotify streams to date, soon hit singles charts around the world - including the top 40 on Billboard's "Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs" -while earning ARIA Platinum certification and ARIA Music Award nominations for "Song of the Year" and "Best Hip Hop/Rap Release" in his home country of Australia.

Lithe took another giant step forward with 2025's Lost In Euphoria EP and self-produced debut album, Euphoria, highlighted by hit collaborations including "For What (feat. Cash Cobain)" and "Cannonball (feat. Don Toliver)," the latter joined by an official music video now with over 14.5M views to date. 2026 saw the premiere of "Jezebel," earning instant acclaim from Vibe as one of "50 Hip-Hop And R&B Releases You Need On Your Playlist."

In addition to his evolving recorded output, Lithe has established himself as an electrifying live performer with sold-out headline runs in Australia and North America, top-billed festival sets, and support runs alongside Lil Tjay and 070 Shake. "Making Promises" now sees this gifted young star moving forward once again, building upon the limitless potential of his distinct signature sound and style.

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