Majid Jordan Stream New Single 'See You Again'

(align PR) Toronto-based R&B duo Majid Jordan return today with their new single "See You Again", out now via OVO Sound. Following the dreamy pulse of "Cold," "See You Again" pushes the duo's latest creative chapter even further.

Blending their signature atmospheric R&B with warm, lo-fi textures and richer instrumental arrangements, the track captures the effortless intimacy that first defined Majid Jordan while continuing to evolve their sound. Created between Bahrain and Toronto, the song was co-written and produced alongside Bahraini duo doghounds, with guitar contributions from Jordan's father, Kenneth Ullman, whose credits also include "DIE TRYING" by Drake, PARTYNEXTDOOR and YEBBA.

The release arrives as momentum continues to build for the duo, with more new music on the horizon and a major global tour this fall. As previously announced, Majid Jordan will join as direct support on the 61-date Bryson Tiller Presents: The Neo Trapsoul Tour which kicks off its U.S. leg on August 27, 2026, in West Valley City, Utah. The tour will make stops at iconic venues including Madison Square Garden in NYC, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, Intuit Dome in LA and more before embarking on the UK/EU leg on November 17. The tour will continue on to stops in Paris, London, and Dublin among others before the final leg in Australia which begins January 19, 2027.

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