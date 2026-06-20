Skilla Baby Taps Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller For New Track 'Face Card'

(IC) Detroit rapper Skilla Baby leans into his smooth side on "Face Card" featuring Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller. The slinky bedroom cut reminds us that Skilla is ambitious in every mode, whether spitting raw bars or holding his own with two modern R&B giants. The new single hails from Skilla's highly anticipated new album The Price Of Fame, dropping July 31 via Geffen Records.

With production from Hitmaka (Big Sean, Lil Wayne) and Aye YB (Ty Dolla $ign, Kevin Gates), "Face Card" is about as luxe as it gets: pillowy layers of deep bass, aqueous melody, and silken vocals. Tiller takes the hook ("Said her face card 10, you the baddest one"), and Brown delivers the soaring final verse, but Skilla anchors the whole thing. His cool delivery lands between their fiery come-ons, making his pick-up lines hit different: "You too pretty to be trippin', you ain't post to be crying / If they ever say you ugly, tell them b-----s they lyin' / I turned your Cartier to a Patek, I ain't wasting your time / Girl, you only twentysomething, it ain't even your prime."

"Face Time" is a change of pace after last month's "GYSM" ("get you some money"), a lushly produced love song to stacking cash that followed to March's "West to East" featuring 42 Dugg, a streetwise ode to resilience and dominance. That uncompromising cut cemented the creative camaraderie between the two Motor City greats, who linked up earlier this year on Dugg's celebratory single, "Thick One."

After teasing unreleased music on his socials this year, Skilla recently wiped the slate clean, posting a featurette (see HERE) about the wages of fame and sparking fan speculation that something big could be coming. Over the past year or so, the in-demand artist has mostly been spotted stretching out on features like DDG's "gta," Finesse2Tymes' "Outta My Mind," "NBA" with RTB MB and RTB Capo, and EmanuelDaProphet's "LIL ANGEL 'SHE HER'," among others. Last month, he linked up with Detroit's own Ebony Riley for the steamy "You Better Know."

Prior to that, Skilla dropped his Crack Music 3 mixtape, which included highlights like "Jwett," "Donavan McNabb," the 4Batz-assisted "So Bad," "Sensual" featuring Toosi, and "Controversy 2" with Tee Grizzley. Just ahead of the release, Skilla celebrated his birthday with a pair of hometown shows creative-directed by none other than multihyphenate powerhouse Teyana Taylor. Guests included Sada Baby, Tee Grizzley, G Herbo, YTB Fatt, Bfb Da Packman, and more.

All of that followed the Deluxe Edition of The Coldest mixtape, which dropped the same month that Skilla scored the coveted "People's Champ" fan-voted slot on the XXL 2024 Freshman Class cover. Ever since, Skilla Baby has turned every high and low into fuel for an unstoppable rise.

Skilla Baby Live Dates

Jun 19 - Denver, CO @ The Circuit Summer Kickoff

Jun 21 - Chicago, IL @ V Live

Jul 03 - Syracuse, NY @ Westcott Theater

Jul 10 - Detroit, MI @ The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre ^

Aug 15 - Minneapolis, MN @ Summer Jam

^ supporting G Herbo

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