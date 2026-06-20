Watch HXG's 'RedRum' Video

(IC) Opium duo HXG share their new single "RedRum," kicking off the rollout for their highly anticipated forthcoming project, which fans have been eagerly awaiting since the duo began teasing new music on last year's Antagonist Tour.

Produced by Cade and Sean Baby, the track marks the beginning of a new chapter for Meechie and Beno. Filled with deep, syrupy vocals, the duo glides through the production with hypnotic ease. The contrast in their deliveries creates the track's magnetic pull, highlighting the chemistry and dynamic that have become defining hallmarks of their sound.

Directed by Cam Erickson, the accompanying visual places HXG in a bold, color-driven world that shifts and evolves with the energy of the track as they trade bars. Sleek and stylish throughout, the video expands the song's world through movement and color. Anchored by an infectious hook and unrelenting energy, "RedRum" finds Meechie and Beno in full command as they step further into their next chapter.

Last year, they shared their highly anticipated project Homixide Lifestyle 2, the follow-up to their 2022 debut mixtape. The project sees Meechie and Beno return to the chaotic, menacing rage-rap sound that first put them on the map, raising it to new heights across 25 tracks. After months of teasing the album during explosive sets at Rolling Loud California and Summer Smash Festival in Chicago, they delivered a statement project that captures both their raw energy and artistic growth. The album includes standout collaborations with fellow Opium labelmates Ken Carson on "PB&J" and Destroy Lonely on "Shopping Bags," alongside additional appearances from Homixide Mali and R5 Homixide. Production comes from a stacked lineup that includes Pi'erre Bourne, who produced both the high-octane anthem "Free Agents," which has amassed more than 1 million views, and "VICE CITY," as well as contributions from Wakeup F1LTHY, Maaly Raw, TLY Jacob, Section 8, ATL Jacob, DJ Moon, and others across the project. Another standout is the fiery single "5G," which flips Smashing Pumpkins' 1993 classic "Cherub Rock" into a distorted rush of searing guitars, escalating tension, and a crushing drop delivered with unrelenting intensity. While still rooted in the rage-rap chaos they've become known for, Homixide Lifestyle 2 showcases a more refined and fully realized version of the duo's signature sound.

"RedRum" follows the duo's appearance at Rolling Loud Orlando, where they delivered a high-energy set marked by wild mosh pits and a crowd that matched their intensity. Ahead of the festival, they also played a sold-out pre-show that the Daily Bruin praised for bringing "elevated energy" to downtown Los Angeles. Up next, the pair will take that momentum overseas with an international festival run, including appearances at Les Ardentes Festival in Belgium, Splash! Festival in Germany, Clout Festival in Prague, Openair Frauenfeld in Switzerland, Clout Festival in Poland, and Beach, Please! in Romania. Additionally, they recently announced a solo show in London at Village Underground on July 6th.

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