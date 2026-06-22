Bay Swag and G Herbo Team Up With 'Layderr'

(The Forefront Group) After months of anticipation from fans across social media, Queens firebrand, Bay Swag, is back with his latest release, "Layderr," along with an official music video. The highly anticipated track features Chicago drill luminary G Herbo as they trade verses over heavy bass and dark, cinematic production built for replay.
From the viral opening bar, Bay Swag's performance commands attention: "Layderr / Bitches started flocking once I got some paper." Herbo locks step with the young scribe, matching his intensity with a menacing flow. Together, they pepper the track with hard-hitting verses to get their point across. The accompanying video is just as turnt as the song, too, finding Bay Swag and G Herbo in a dimly lit club surrounded by a bevy of women.
This isn't the first time that the two artists have worked together. In fact, their collaborations date back a few years. They notably teamed up for the track "Quagen," which has quietly become a fan-favorite from Bay Swag in the pantheon of his growing catalog.
"Layderr" builds on recent momentum for Bay Swag, who is still riding high off the success of his debut album, Damaged Thoughts. The critically acclaimed project instantly became a timeless addition to his already impressive discography, and that momentum continues in 2026, with Bay Swag recently earning recognition as one of VEVO's DSCVR Artists to Watch.
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