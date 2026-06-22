Carly Rae Jepsen Announces New Album 'Day and Night'

(IC) On September 18, multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-nominated pop singer/songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen will release Day and Night via Interscope Records. Day and Night is her most cohesive artistic statement to date - a 24-track double album with 12 songs for day and 12 songs for night.

"On Wires," the album's first single, will be released this Friday, June 26. Jepsen will launch Day and Night with a headline performance at NYC's All Things Go Festival on Sunday, September 27 - her first live performance of 2026.

Day and Night captures a blurred, dreamlike sense of time where nights stretch into mornings and days dissolve into nights, creating a feeling of being suspended inside a moment. Working with her dream team of collaborators and friends, including Tavish Crowe, Kyle Shearer, Nate Cyphert and Cole M.G.N., Jepsen created two distinct sonic palettes for the album. Day is organic and raw, with live instrumentation and hints of 70s-inspired psychedelic pop. Night is exploratory and intense, shifting into a sleek, synth-driven world of dance pop. Together, they dive into a full range of emotion - joy, fear, love, anxiety, escapist fantasy and everything in between.

Over the past 15 years, Jepsen has established herself as a true pop titan, carving out her own unique path with confidence and intention. She first rose to international prominence in 2012 with the irresistible global phenomenon "Call Me Maybe." That blockbuster hit from her breakthrough album, Kiss, topped charts in over 47 countries and earned her two GRAMMY nominations - for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Jepsen's 2015 masterpiece E•MO•TION has become a modern pop landmark, amassing more than one billion streams worldwide and earning recognition as one of the defining albums of the 2010s from publications including Pitchfork and Billboard. She expanded her artistic range with 2019's Dedicated, a sophisticated and emotionally rich collection that The Atlantic praised as "brilliant." She emerged from a period of isolation in the fall of 2022 with The Loneliest Time, further showcasing her evolution as a songwriter and performer. Her B sides projects (E*MO*TION Side B, Dedicated Side B and The Loveliest Time) have offered fans a deep dive into her creative process.

With nothing left to prove, Jepsen brings a sense of freedom and self-assurance to her newest album. Day and Night is ultimately about finding the poetry: a conscious decision to lean into love and possibility, while inviting fans to witness her evolution and the strength she's found along the way.

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