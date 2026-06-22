Hear The Beatles 'All You Need Is Love' Reimagined By Golda Zahra & Vasil

(BT PR) Acclaimed rising soprano Golda Zahra joins forces with internationally celebrated vocalist Vasil for a moving new reimagining of the iconic Beatles' anthem, "All You Need Is Love" out now via Urth Caffe Music.

Produced and arranged by the renowned Maestro Steven Mercurio (Andrea Bocelli, Sting), and featuring Mercurio on electric guitar, the new interpretation offers a fresh and emotionally resonant take on one of popular music's most enduring messages. Featuring the two emerging vocal talents and the United Voices Chicago choir, the song is laced with contemporary classical influences while remaining faithful to its rock ethos.

SiriusXM are early champions of the track. On June 19th, The Beatles Channel (SiriusXM Channel 18) premiered the song on "Breakfast With The Beatles" hosted by Chris Carter. On June 24th, Golda, Vasil and Steven Mercurio will be interviewed on The Beatles Channel's "Fab Forum" show by co-host Bill Flanagan about the new recording. On June 25th, Chris Carter will also host an exclusive event at SiriusXM's Studios in Los Angeles celebrating Global Beatles Day. Golda and Vasil will perform the song live for a lucky group of SiriusXM subscribers and invited guests. The performance will subsequently be featured on SiriusXM's Global Beatles Day special to premiere July 3rd on The Beatles' Channel, with encore airings throughout July 4th weekend. The special will also be available on the SiriusXM app.

The music video was directed by Wilder Troxell, and portions of the video were fittingly shot in New York City at Central Park's iconic Strawberry Fields.

Speaking about the track, Golda comments, ""As a dreamer and a musician, the Beatles were always my guiding light. They encouraged me to think freely, to break boundaries, and to be a peaceful, loving person and hope to dream for a better world. I'm incredibly proud to sing 'All You Need Is Love.' Music has a very powerful way of uniting people. This is an anthem for peace for our time."

Vasil adds, "Through their fearless creativity and emotional honesty, The Beatles showed me that music can be both deeply personal while universally powerful. It is a song that touches me so much because music is the neutral power that builds a bridge from one heart to another."

Maestro Steven Mercurio said, "I've been given the privilege of trying to arrange, orchestrate and conceive 'All You Need Is Love,' which is timeless. In 1967, the world needed some peace and love, and here we are many years later and nothing has changed. The challenge of this piece is the original is so iconic -how do you reimagine it for a soprano and a baritone? Both sing incredibly well, classical music and pop music. We didn't want to just cover it. We wanted to reinvent it and bring the power of the orchestra, the rhythm section, and these great voices to communicate for this generation that all you need is love."

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