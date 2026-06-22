Hilary Duff Kicks Off The Lucky Me Tour

(Atlantic) Hilary Duff has officially launched her highly anticipated world tour: the lucky me tour promoted by Live Nation, with the first of two show-stopping performances at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre last night in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Celebrating her critically acclaimed sixth studio album luck... or something, which Rolling Stone named one of the "Best Albums of 2026," Duff opened the night with "Wake Up," before moving through a high-energy, career-spanning set of fan favorites and new songs from luck... or something including "Roommates," "Weather For Tennis," "Future Tripping," "Mature" and more.

The visually stunning production featured four distinct wardrobe changes, complete with pyrotechnics and a waterfall of sparks, culminating in a massive finale for the closing song with a confetti cannon that rained down alongside giant beach balls into the crowd.

"You guys have made this all possible for me," Hilary shared with the audience. "It feels like such a celebration of our past younger selves to now and who we are. This just feels so full circle and so exciting."

Marking her first full-scale global headline run in almost two decades, the lucky me tour will span seven countries, with dates across the US, Canada, Mexico, the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. The epic world tour follows her "Small Rooms, Big Nerves" dates, a SOLD-OUT global run of very special live shows marking her first headline concert appearances in over a decade. These performances were followed by two SOLD-OUT limited runs at the Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

the lucky me tour continues tonight in West Palm Beach before making stops in Tampa, Houston, Austin, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, St. Louis, Nashville, New York and more, before wrapping in the US on August 16th at Grand Rapids, MI at the Acrisure Amphitheater. The tour will then head to Dublin in September and continue with shows in arenas throughout the UK before heading to New Zealand and Australia in October and Canada and Mexico in Jan/Feb 2027. The full list of dates can be found below.

JUNE

21 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre ^ (SOLD OUT)

22 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *^ (SOLD OUT)

23 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*^ (SOLD OUT)

25 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *^ (SOLD OUT)

27 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *^ (SOLD OUT)

28 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater *^ (SOLD OUT)

30 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *^ (SOLD OUT)

JULY

2 - Albuquerque, NM - First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater *^

3 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre *^

8 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum *^ (SOLD OUT)

9 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum *^ (SOLD OUT)

11 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre *^ (SOLD OUT)

12 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre *^

14 - Ridgefield, WA - Cascades Amphitheater *^

15 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre *^ (SOLD OUT)

17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre *^ (SOLD OUT)

20 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre *^ (SOLD OUT)

22 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater *^

23 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center *^

25 - Shakopee, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater *^ (SOLD OUT)

26 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre *^ (SOLD OUT)

28 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center *^ (SOLD OUT)

29 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater ^ (SOLD OUT)

30 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater *^ (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST

1 - Charlotte, NC - Truliant Amphitheater *^ (SOLD OUT)

2 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live *^ (SOLD OUT)

5 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden *^ (SOLD OUT)

6 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden *^ (SOLD OUT)

8 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center *^ (SOLD OUT)

9 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann *^ (SOLD OUT)

12 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre *^ (SOLD OUT)

13 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre *^ (SOLD OUT)

15 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre *^ (SOLD OUT)

16 - Grand Rapids, MI - Acrisure Amphitheater *^ (SOLD OUT)

SEPTEMBER

6 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena * (SOLD OUT)

8 - Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena Cardiff * (SOLD OUT)

10 - London, UK - The O2 * (SOLD OUT)

12 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena * (SOLD OUT)

13 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro *

15 - London, UK - The O2 *

OCTOBER

20 - Auckland, NZ - Spark Arena * (SOLD OUT)

22 - Brisbane, AU - Brisbane Entertainment Centre * (SOLD OUT)

24 - Sydney, AU - Qudos Bank Arena * (SOLD OUT)

26 - Melbourne, AU - Rod Laver Arena * (SOLD OUT)

27 - Melbourne, AU - Rod Laver Arena * (SOLD OUT)

29 - Perth, AU - RAC Arena * (SOLD OUT)

JANUARY 2027

22 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena & (SOLD OUT)

23 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena & (SOLD OUT)

26 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome & (SOLD OUT)

27 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place & (SOLD OUT)

29 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre & (SOLD OUT)

30 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre & (SOLD OUT)

FEBRUARY 2027

2 - Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum & (SOLD OUT)

4 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre & (SOLD OUT)

5 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre & (SOLD OUT)

7 - Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre & (SOLD OUT)

12 - Mexico City, MX - Palacio de los Deportes (SOLD OUT)

13 - Mexico City, MX - Palacio de los Deportes (SOLD OUT)

15 - Guadalajara, MX - Auditorio Telmex

*With Special Guest La Roux

& With Special Guest Lauren Spencer Smith

^With Support from Jade LeMac

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