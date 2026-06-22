Soulwax Announce North American West Coast Tour Dates

(Orienteer) Following the release of their highly anticipated album All Systems Are Lying via DEEWEE / Because Music, Soulwax are back to announce a new run of North American tour dates across the West Coast.

The tour begins in Los Angeles on September 17th at The Fonda Theatre and then heads to San Diego, Seattle and Portland before concluding in San Francisco for a set at Portola Festival where they are also performing at Despacio. Presale begins this Wednesday June 24th at 10am local time with general on sale this Friday June 26th at 10am local time.

The announcement follows the duo's Abbey Road After Hours project - a unique collaboration with the iconic London studio that saw Soulwax take over the building for a series of recording sessions and a landmark live event. Working across Abbey Road's historic spaces - from Studio Three, to Studio Two, to Studio One - the band used all three rooms as a continuous creative environment, moving fluidly between them in pursuit of new material. It was within these sessions that their single "Perfect We Are Not" was written and recorded with their full live band (including three drummers).

Soulwax' new album, All Systems Are Lying, bends reality with shimmering textures, hulking percussion and voices pushed through the circuitry - a fearless fusion of performance and production. As their first studio album in seven years, the record is a visceral, rhythm-driven project built from modular synths, live drums, tape loops and processed vocals. Singles include the AA-side "All Systems Are Lying / Run Free," "New Earth Time," and "Gimme a Reason / Meanwhile on the Continent." It's Soulwax at full bandwidth: visceral, loud and unrelentingly forward-looking.

Formed by brothers David and Stephen Dewaele, Soulwax have spent more than two decades quietly building a creative universe: a band (Soulwax), DJs (2manydjs), a record label (DEEWEE), and a sound system (Despacio, alongside James Murphy). They're widely regarded as one of the most forward-thinking remix and production teams of the 21st century - known for meticulous studio craft, boundary-breaking live shows, and projects that challenge what a band can be.

9/17 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

9/18 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

9/20 - San Diego, CA @ The Sound

9/22 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

9/23 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

9/26 - San Francisco, CA @ Portola Festival

Related Stories

News > Soulwax