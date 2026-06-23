Squirrel Nut Zippers Announce Christmas Caravan Tour

(dmk) Following a triumphant year celebrating the 30th anniversary of their platinum-certified breakthrough album Hot, the Squirrel Nut Zippers have announced that they are bringing the party into the holiday season with the return of their acclaimed Christmas Caravan Tour, a joyous musical celebration that has become one of America's most cherished and distinctive holiday traditions. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 26th.

Blending the warmth of Christmas classics with the infectious energy of New Orleans jazz, vintage swing, folk traditions, blues, and Americana, the Christmas Caravan transforms venues into festive wonderlands where audiences are transported to a bygone era filled with revelry, nostalgia, and holiday cheer.

For more than two decades, the Christmas Caravan Tour has captivated audiences nationwide with its unique mix of seasonal favorites, fan-loved originals from their hit album Christmas Caravan, which has sold more than 250,000 copies and reached #12 on the Billboard Holiday Albums chart, and the band's signature blend of musical styles. Equal parts holiday concert, vaudeville revue, and vintage variety show, the performance delivers an unforgettable evening filled with dazzling musicianship, spirited sing-alongs, heartwarming moments, and plenty of surprises.

"The Christmas Caravan Tour has always been about creating a sense of wonder and community," said Jimbo Mathus, frontman and co-founder of the Squirrel Nut Zippers. "The holidays are one of the few times when people slow down long enough to gather and share music. We wanted to create something that feels timeless-a celebration of old-world Christmas traditions, American roots music, and the joy of bringing people together. Every year the audience becomes part of the show, and that's what makes it so special."

This year's Christmas Caravan promises an evening of musical storytelling and festive celebration. Whether performing a swinging rendition of a Christmas classic, a New Orleans-inspired holiday romp, or one of their signature hits, the Squirrel Nut Zippers create a concert experience that feels equally at home beneath twinkling Christmas lights and inside a lively Prohibition-era speakeasy.

Official tour dates for the Squirrel Nut Zippers Christmas Caravan Tour are as follows:

Dec. 2 Belly Up Solana Beach, CA

Dec. 3 The Bellwether Los Angeles, CA

Dec. 4 TBD

Dec. 5 TBD

Dec. 6 Bimbo's 365 San Francisco, CA

Dec. 9 9:30 Club Washington, DC

Dec. 10 Newton Theatre Newton, NJ

Dec. 11 Sellersville Theatre Sellersville, PA

Dec. 12 Smith Center for the Arts Geneva, NY

Dec. 13 City Winery, NY New York, NY

Dec. 15 Shalin Liu Performance Center Rockport, MA

Dec. 16 Narrows Center for the Arts Fall River, MA

Dec. 17 Colonial Theatre Laconia, NH

Dec. 18 Garde Arts Center New London, CT

Dec. 19 Groton Hill Music Center Groton, MA

Dec. 20 Capital City Music Hall Harrisburg, PA

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