beabadoobee Announces New Album And Arena Tour

(Press Here) beabadoobee has announced her hugely anticipated new album Pylon, , and due for release on September 18, 2026 via Dirty Hit and Interscope Records. The follow up to her UK number 1 album This Is How Tomorrow Moves, the stark and striking fourth album by beabadoobee is named for the electricity towers that dot every major artery in the world - the strong, spindly structures that reminded Beatrice Laus of her connection to friends and family at home while she was staring down extreme disconnection and isolation on tour over the past few years.

The title can also be read as an allusion to Laus' spiky, forceful new sound - the waves of distortion that crash and shatter across this record's 14 songs mirroring the intense crackle you hear when walking under power lines. The pylon is also a fitting symbol for an album that reckons with the repetitive anxieties of your mid-twenties: What if I'm always going to be this way? What if life is just pylon after pylon on the road?

The album's first single is available to stream and buy today: "Sun Has Set" introduces Pylon as, in essence, a set of songs that began as diary entries, words that Laus thought she'd never be able to say out loud. "A lot of the songs on this record are things I wish I could have said to someone," she says. "This song has this petty tunnel vision - it's like, I hate you. You're gonna stay here and listen to how much I hate you. Because I never got to say that." The single comes accompanied by a striking first-person video directed by Bea's partner and longtime visual collaborator Jake Erland.

Watch/Listen "Sun Has Set"

Ever a devotee of pure rock music - both as something to be cherished and something to be played with - Laus casts these feelings in songs that touch on classic grunge, Midwest emo and '90s radio rock, zeroing in on a sound that is both harsher and more direct than any of her previous records. She says the music she's loved has "always been an influence" on her music, and so for B4 she went straight to the source. A fair few of beabadoobee's composite influences contributed to Pylon, a fact that speaks to the goodwill and respect Laus has amassed over the course of her relatively brief career.

Hayley Williams sings on "Nothing to Prove," a deeply anthemic indie-rock song about getting your power back from fair-weather friends who just want a bit of your success. The moody "Powerlines" features a verse from Turnstile singer Brendan Yates, a master of matching vocal force with emotional nuance. Elsewhere, you'll find contributions from Pinegrove's Evan Stephens Hall, Deftones' Chino Moreno, and Title Fight's Shane Moran, as well as, on "Write Me A Letter", production work from Laus' longtime friends and collaborators Matty Healy and George Daniel of The 1975.

beabadoobee will debut songs from the record on the Powerlines Tour, her first ever arena shows and biggest tour to date, taking in shows across North America, the UK and Europe this autumn-winter. The Powerlines Tour kicks off October 1 and includes stops at Madison Square Garden, The Kia Forum, The O2 and more (full routing below). Support comes from Wisp in the US, Canada and UK and Violet Grohl in France, The Netherlands, Belgium and Germany.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Monday, June 29 at 10 am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Thursday, July 2 at 10 am local time

VERIZON: Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for the The Powerlines Tour in the U.S - no strings attached, simply for being a Verizon customer. The presale for select shows runs from Monday, June 29 at 10am local to Wed July 1 at 10pm local time. Visit myAccess in the My Verizon app for more details.

SPOTIFY RESERVED: Introducing Reserved, brought to you by Spotify. For the first time, eligible Spotify Premium top fans will have tickets to their favorite artist's show set aside for them to purchase during the presale. Reserved is a Spotify Premium benefit that turns real fandom into first access. Visit Spotify.com/Reserved to learn more. beabadoobee's Reserved by Spotify tickets may be available to eligible US Spotify Premium subscribers through Ticketmaster. These fans will be notified by Spotify via email and app notification, and will have the opportunity to purchase up to two tickets during the Reserved presale.

'The Powerlines Tour' Dates

October 1 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena*

October 2 - Philadelphia, PA - Liacouras Center*

October 3 - Boston, MA - TD Garden*

October 5 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden*

October 7 - Toronto, Canada - Scotiabank Arena*

October 8 - Laval, Quebec Canada - Place Bell*

October 10 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion*

October 11 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center*

October 13 - Orlando, FL - Addition Financial Arena*

October 14 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena*

October 16 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*

October 17 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater*

October 19 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre*

October 21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum*

October 24 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena*

October 26 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena*

October 28 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena*

October 29 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena*

November 14 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro*

November 16 - Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena*

November 17 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena*

November 18 - London - The O2*

November 23 - Copenhagen, DK - K.B. Hallen

November 24 - Stockholm, SE - Fryshuset Arenan

November 27 - Oslo, NO - Spektrum

November 30 - Paris, FR - Zenith^

December 2 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live^

December 4 - Brussels, BE - Forest National^

December 6 - Berlin, DE - Tempodrom^

December 7 - Dusseldorf, DE - Mitsubishi Electric Halle^

Previously Announced Summer Dates

July 30 - Saint Charles, IA - Hinterland Music Festival

July 31 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed (Official Lolla Aftershow)

August 2 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza

August 4 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater

August 7 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

support:

Wisp *

Violet Grohl ^

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