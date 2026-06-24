Beastie Boys Star Mike D Announces New U.S. Tour Dates

(Nasty Little Man) Having just completed a first series of sold out dates across the UK and Europe, Mike D has announced five new US shows. The new dates kick off August 30 at Boston's Royale - just two days after the August 28 release of Mike D's debut album, Thank You - and will include stops in Washington DC, Asheville NC, Atlanta GA and New York City.

Tickets will be available via pre-sale beginning tomorrow, Thursday June 25, at 10am local time. General on-sale will follow Friday June 26 at 10am local time.

Hailed by ROLLING STONE as "embodied with the punk energy that led to his band's early breakthrough" and by GRIMY GOODS as "a wild good time," the Mike D 5D touring band - featuring Mike, his sons Skyler and Davis Diamond, Eddie Ruscha, Will Graefe and Milo Ruscha - debuted earlier this year with a series of instantly sold out shows at intimate, non-traditional venues. More recently, the band completed a first overseas jaunt that saw Mike's return to UK and Europe stages described as "uproarious fun" (THE GUARDIAN) and "gonzo brilliance....Loud, intense, an onslaught of sounds and ideas that still manages to be catchy as hell" (LONDON EVENING STANDARD).

Thank You's August 28 release via Capitol Records is preceded by the "playful, beat-driven collage" (THE NEW YORK TIMES) of "Switch Up," "the classic, bombastic, boisterously energetic" (OKAYPLAYER) "What We Got," and the "buzzy, pensive, breakbeat-powered wall of acid rock" (RELIX) that is "True Colors." The album is comprised of 13 servings of sonically inventive post-electronic grooves and hypnotic hooks that find Mike D's unmistakable voice leading the listener through an aural playground that defies categorization.

MIKE D 5D

US 2026

August 30 - Boston MA - Royale

September 1 - Washington, DC - 930 Club

September 3 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

September 5 - Atlanta GA - The Eastern

September 9 - Queens NY - Knockdown Center

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