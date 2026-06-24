Erykah Badu Announces Live: A September Tour

(The Chamber Group) Erykah Badu announces "LIVE", a special run of dates this September featuring legendary producer The Alchemist and hip-hop pioneers De La Soul. Acclaimed rapper and songwriter Smino, along with additional special guests, will join select dates in San Diego, Berkeley, and Los Angeles.

Spanning cities across the United States and Canada, "LIVE" brings together some of the most influential voices in music for a series of performances celebrating creativity, collaboration, and the enduring spirit of live artistry.

Presented in select venues and amphitheaters throughout North America, LIVE offers audiences an opportunity to experience an unforgettable evening shaped by genre-defying music, improvisation, and the unique energy that has defined Badu's live performances for nearly three decades.

TICKET INFORMATION:

Announcement: Wednesday, June 24, 2026 - 12:00 PM ET

Venue / Local Presale: Thursday, June 25 at 10:00 AM Local Time

Public On Sale: Friday, June 26 at 10:00 AM Local Time



TOUR DATES:

August 9 - Richmond, VA

September 10 - Highland Park, IL

September 11 - Detroit, MI

September 13 - Toronto, ON

September 15 - Cleveland, OH

September 17 - Uncasville, CT

September 18 - Queens, NY

September 20 - Vienna, VA

September 22 - Indianapolis, IN

September 24 - Denver, CO

September 26 - San Diego, CA

September 27 - Berkeley, CA

September 28 - Highland, CA

September 29 - Los Angeles, CA

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