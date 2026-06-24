Jutes Answers Wife Demi Lovato's 'Ghost' With 'White Butterflies'

(align) Jutes releases his newest single "White Butterflies," the latest offering from his highly anticipated forthcoming album Chin Up, Beautiful, which arrives August 5th via Position Music.

Written for his wife, singer-songwriter Demi Lovato, the track is Jutes' most intimate release to date. On her own song "Ghost," Lovato vulnerably explores the fear of losing a partner and the hope that, even in death, love would find a way to linger.

"White Butterflies" is Jutes' answer to that plea-a deeply personal reassurance that he isn't going anywhere, and that even if he did, she would never truly be without him.

"I wrote this song for my wife in response to her song 'Ghost.' Letting her know I will never leave her, even after death. Returning in the form of white butterflies to show her I'm always around," Jutes shares.

Together, the two songs form an unscripted, real-life dialogue between two artists and partners, each answering the other's deepest vulnerabilities with equal openness.

"White Butterflies" arrives as Jutes prepares to release his most expansive project yet. The forthcoming 16-track album is a futuristic, post-apocalyptic meditation on numbness, helplessness, and survival in an overwhelming world. With previous singles "Disassociate," "Icarus," "Mannequin," and "goodnight (interlude) <3," Chin Up, Beautiful further showcases the scope of Jutes' artistic vision.

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