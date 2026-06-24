.

Jutes Answers Wife Demi Lovato's 'Ghost' With 'White Butterflies'

Official Announcement | Published: Jun 24, 2026 10:14 AM EDT
Jutes Answers Wife Demi Lovato's 'Ghost' With 'White Butterflies'

(align) Jutes releases his newest single "White Butterflies," the latest offering from his highly anticipated forthcoming album Chin Up, Beautiful, which arrives August 5th via Position Music.

Written for his wife, singer-songwriter Demi Lovato, the track is Jutes' most intimate release to date. On her own song "Ghost," Lovato vulnerably explores the fear of losing a partner and the hope that, even in death, love would find a way to linger.

"White Butterflies" is Jutes' answer to that plea-a deeply personal reassurance that he isn't going anywhere, and that even if he did, she would never truly be without him.

"I wrote this song for my wife in response to her song 'Ghost.' Letting her know I will never leave her, even after death. Returning in the form of white butterflies to show her I'm always around," Jutes shares.

Together, the two songs form an unscripted, real-life dialogue between two artists and partners, each answering the other's deepest vulnerabilities with equal openness.

"White Butterflies" arrives as Jutes prepares to release his most expansive project yet. The forthcoming 16-track album is a futuristic, post-apocalyptic meditation on numbness, helplessness, and survival in an overwhelming world. With previous singles "Disassociate," "Icarus," "Mannequin," and "goodnight (interlude) <3," Chin Up, Beautiful further showcases the scope of Jutes' artistic vision.

Related Stories
Jutes Answers Wife Demi Lovato's 'Ghost' With 'White Butterflies'

Jutes Takes Flight With 'Icarus' Video

Jutes Shares 'Disassociate' Video

News > Jutes

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

AC/DC To PWR UP North American Tour With Special Pop Ups- Seventh Annual 'Dia De Los Deftones'- Senses Fail Announce North American Tour- more

Day In Country

Eric Church, Ella Langley, Kacey Musgraves Among 19th ACM Honors Recipients- Kenny Chesney Announces New Album 'Silver Sands Marina'- more

Day In Pop

Jutes Answers Wife Demi Lovato's 'Ghost' With 'White Butterflies'- Taylor Dayne Leads Lineup Of Gibson Gives' Women Who Rock Benefit Concert- Carly Rae Jepsen- more

Reviews

Judy Whitmore - This is Home

Del Amitri Rock Chicago

Cruise News: Justin Hayward, Rick Springfield and Asia Will Headline On the Blue Cruise 2027

Live: Lynch Mob and Enuff Z'nuff Rock Arcada Theatre

RockPile: O Canada!

Latest News

The Rolling Stones Team Up With NASCAR

Watch Deep Purple's 'Guilt Trippin' Video

Rob Zombie Unleashes 'Tarantula' Video

Rival Sons Announce The Domestic Bliss Tour

William Shatner May Stage All-Star Heavy Metal Concert

Chiodos Strike Gold With 'Baby, You Wouldn't Last a Minute on the Creek'

Television's Tom Verlaine's Personal Record Collection To Be Sold Through Discogs And Academy Records

Hear The XCERTS New Single 'Bury You'