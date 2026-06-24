Phoebe Bridgers Announces New Album 'Lost Weekend'

(The Oriel Company) Phoebe Bridgers has revealed plans for her much anticipated third album. Lost Weekend will be released on August 14th on Dead Oceans.

The news comes after weeks of speculation and a run of surprise 'pop-up' shows across the US, which culminated earlier this month with a sold out show at New York City's Madison Square Garden. Her newly announced arena tour sold out in North America and the UK within hours of the general on-sale.

Lost Weekend is the first Phoebe Bridgers album since her multi-GRAMMY nominated sophomore album, Punisher, was released at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Much was made of Bridgers' wise-for-her-years virtuosity when her lauded debut, Stranger in the Alps was released, about a month after the artist's 23rd birthday; and Punisher was, it seems, universally praised as something of a promise-made-good-on, a clever, alluring, measured yet thrilling, ultimately very memorable album from an artist whose meteoric talent as a songwriter had been suddenly matched by her road-honed band and their richer, more daring accompaniment. But anyone queuing up Lost Weekend can expect to discover something more remarkable still - Bridgers is at the height of her powers, a master, taking nothing more seriously than this craft, refining here many of the motifs that distinguished her work previously on this new album that's otherwise, everywhere, full of surprises.

Before her recent pop up shows, Bridgers was last seen on stage with boygenius, her supergroup with best friends Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, collecting their GRAMMY Awards for 2023's the record, including 'Best Alternative Music Album' and both 'Best Rock Song' and 'Best Rock Performance' for their song "Not Strong Enough." Bridgers, it turns out, left the building as the evening's most awarded artist; she won her fourth GRAMMY 'Best Pop Duo/Group Performance,' for the song "Ghost in the Machine," a feature on SZA's SOS. Before that, a stint of dates opening for Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour. And before that, for nearly two years, her solo Reunion Tour, featuring three sold-out legs in North America, thirty shows in Europe, and a finale of dates in South America, Asia, and Australia. Online and on television, she delivered some of the sharpest and most memorable filmed performances of the last few years, among them NPR's Tiny Desk Concert and Saturday Night Live, and since her last solo record, she's released a number of one-off singles, covers, and collaborations with Paul McCartney, MUNA, Bright Eyes, The 1975, Lorde, Taylor Swift, The National, and more.

The Lost Tour Dates:

September:

09.14.26 - Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse* (SOLD OUT)

09.15.26 - Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse* (SOLD OUT)

09.17.26 - St. Paul, MN @ Grand Casino Arena* (SOLD OUT)

09.18.26 - Chicago, IL @ United Center* (SOLD OUT)

09.19.26 - Chicago, IL @ United Center* (SOLD OUT)

09.22.26 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena* (SOLD OUT)

09.24.26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center* (SOLD OUT)

09.25.26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center* (SOLD OUT)

09.26.26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center* (SOLD OUT)

09.28.26 - Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena* (SOLD OUT)

09.29.26 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena* (SOLD OUT)

October:

10.01.26 - Toronto, ON @Scotiabank Arena* (SOLD OUT)

10.02.26 - Toronto, ON @Scotiabank Arena* (SOLD OUT)

10.03.26 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena* (SOLD OUT)

10.06.26 - Boston, MA @TD Garden* (SOLD OUT)

10.07.26 - Boston, MA @TD Garden* (SOLD OUT)

10.09.26 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center* (SOLD OUT)

10.10.26 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena* (SOLD OUT)

10.11.26 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena* (SOLD OUT)

10.13.26 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena* (SOLD OUT)

10.16.26 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center* (SOLD OUT)

10.17.26 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena* (SOLD OUT)

10.19.26 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena* (SOLD OUT)

10.21.26 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center* (SOLD OUT)

10.23.26 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena* (SOLD OUT)

10.24.26 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena* (SOLD OUT)

10.27.26 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center* (SOLD OUT)

10.28.26 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center* (SOLD OUT)

10.30.26 - Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome* (SOLD OUT)

10.31.26 - Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome* (SOLD OUT)

November:

11.01.26 - Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome* (SOLD OUT)

11.23.26 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena # (SOLD OUT)

11.24.26 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena # (SOLD OUT)

11.26.26 - Manchester, United Kingdom @ Co-op Live # (SOLD OUT)

11.27.26 - Glasgow, United Kingdom @ OVO Hydro # (SOLD OUT)

11.28.26 - Birmingham, United Kingdom @ bp pulse LIVE # (SOLD OUT)

December:

12.1.26 - London, United Kingdom @ The O2 # (SOLD OUT)

12.2.26 - London, United Kingdom @ The O2 # (SOLD OUT)

12.4.26 - Paris, France @ Adidas Arena # (SOLD OUT)

12.5.26 - Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National # (SOLD OUT)

12.7.26 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome # (SOLD OUT)

12.8.26 - Dusseldorf, Germany @ PSD Bank Dome # (VENUE UPGRADE)

12.9.26 - Berlin, Germany @ Velodrom # (SOLD OUT)

12.11.26 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena #

12.12.26 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena #

(* with Alex G)

(# with Isaac Wood + Anaïs)

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